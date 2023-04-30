Speaking of rent control, state lawmakers, and (ahem) their rental property

The article reveals more about what might be the Globe’s own bias, especially given its sorry history of misinforming the public about rent control. In 1994, the Globe opposed the ballot question that ended rent control, stating that the vast majority of Boston’s 22,000 formerly rent-controlled households were poor, elderly women. I filed Freedom of Information Act requests with several rent control boards and found that, during the rent control phaseout, few rent-controlled tenants could meet the means test for having low or moderate income. The figure in Boston was, ultimately, 869 out of 22,000 units, or about 4 percent; in Cambridge it was 9 percent (1,427 out of 16,000); and in Brookline it was 10.5 percent (440 out 4,200).

In the front-page article “On Beacon Hill, an imbalance on housing” (April 23), the Globe reports that a number of state legislators are landlords, suggesting that these lawmakers would be biased in reviewing Boston’s home rule petition on rent control. (By the Globe’s logic, as taxpayers, legislators would be biased on tax questions, too.)

So there are landlords in the Legislature. There are taxpayers there too.

So, granny did not get thrown out on her fanny (as the tenant advocates claimed would happen) and rent control was welfare for yuppies (as everyone knew anyway).

Someone who was not biased about rent control was the late Nobel laureate economist Paul Samuelson. In his economics textbook, Samuelson wrote: “In the wry words of one European critic, ‘Nothing is as efficient at destroying a city as rent controls — except for bombing.’ ”

Jon Maddox

Belmont

The writer was the author of Chapter 40P: The Massachusetts Rent Control Prohibition Act.





Senator Lydia Edwards’s housing advocacy sets her apart

Emma Platoff and Matt Stout’s article about the Legislature’s hostility to rent control was unfair to Senator Lydia Edwards. While certainly the issue of self-interest by legislators in considering the rent control proposal deserves close scrutiny, the article implied an equivalency between Edwards’s ownership of a home and one rental property and the vastly different circumstances of other legislators, such as one who owns rental properties assessed at more than $42 million.

Edwards, a former housing advocate, has supported measures to give tenants more rights and advocated for rental relief, particularly during the pandemic. Throughout her career, she has worked to empower residents of low-income neighborhoods in a variety of ways.

It was disappointing to see her framed as a potential opponent of rent control and lumped in with multimillionaire real estate owners without one mention of her advocacy. She has supported renters having a seat on the Zoning Board of Appeal in Boston; the Jim Brooks Act, which would have made it harder to evict tenants; and expanding the Massachusetts Rental Voucher Program. Some of her housing advocacy has been vehemently opposed by landlords.

Many of her initiatives have been reported on by the Globe, making these omissions from the article even more disappointing.

Certainly owning a home gives Edwards a perspective from that point of view, but her previous advocacy sets her far apart from legislators such as the representative who worries about rent control’s impact on his real estate “side business.”

Rebecca G. Pontikes

Cambridge





Lawmakers are smart to consider the damage rent control would do

By writing about the properties owned by state senators and representatives, the Globe seems to be trying to paint them as greedy and biased against rent control. To the contrary, I think these lawmakers realize the damage rent control would do to all property values in Boston.

The City of Cambridge had rent control from 1970 to 1994. The National Bureau of Economic Research examined the effect of that policy on property values in a paper published in 2012. Researchers found that the end of rent control raised the value of residential properties in Cambridge by $1.8 billion within 10 years. The surprising finding of the study was the contagion effect: More than $1 billion of that value extended to homes that were owner-occupied or had never been rent-controlled.

Alan Rottersman

Wellesley