Avalanche’s Andrew Cogliano out for postseason with neck fracture

Bednar’s sentiment reverberated throughout the Avalanche locker room on the eve of Game 7 of their first-round series against Seattle.

Andrew Cogliano of the Colorado Avalanche will be out for the rest of the postseason with a fracture in his neck, coach Jared Bednar confirmed Sunday and reiterated his disappointment in the hit that sidelined the gritty forward.

Cogliano suffered a C5 lamina fracture when he was knocked into the boards from behind in the second period by Kraken forward Jordan Eberle in Game 6 on Friday. Cogliano returned for the third period following an examination but reported that his neck wasn’t feeling great after the reigning Stanley Cup champions returned home from Seattle.

A CT scan revealed the fracture. Cogliano was scheduled for a follow-up MRI later Sunday. His injury may involve rehab or “whatever he has to do in order to be get himself healthy again,” Bednar said.

Eberle was assessed a minor penalty for boarding. He wasn’t subject to a hearing for supplemental discipline by the league. That didn’t sit well with Bednar, especially after defenseman Cale Makar was suspended a game for his hit on Jared McCann earlier in the series.

“From 5 years old, you’re wearing stop signs on your back on every jersey (to prevent hits from behind),” Bednar said. “It’s numbers the whole way and he doesn’t really ease off him.”

Eberle said it was just a fast hockey play. He expressed his remorse for hurting a player he once was a teammate with in Edmonton.

“You don’t ever want to injure a guy, especially a guy you played with, respect,” Eberle said. “It’s unfortunate the way it ended. ... I was happy to see him back in third and obviously you hear that he’s hurt the next day, it’s tough.”

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol echoed Eberle.

“It’s a fast play on the wall. To sit here and debate it in front of everybody turns into a side show. I don’t want it to be that,” Hakstol said. “I hate to see that Andrew’s injured. It’s a fast play in tight spaces on the wall and he went in awkwardly. I hate to see the end result of that.”

Bednar said the hit that Makar delivered on McCann warranted a suspension. But he also thought the league should’ve taken another look at Eberle’s play. He said he thought there were more hits that deserved closer scrutiny than those that may be deemed dirty or predatory.

“If we’re going to protect the players, there’s also bad decisions,” Bednar said. “Sometimes they’re split-second, sometimes they take a little bit longer. Cale Makar for one, I don’t think he’s trying to take a run at McCann or hurt McCann. But the reality of it is he made a decision to finish him and there’s no puck there. So it’s a suspension. It is.

“I think this one is the same way. His back is turned. He might be thinking he’s going to turn so he can hit him clean, but he doesn’t turn.”

Makar didn’t want to weigh in on whether Eberle deserved a suspension. But he did discuss how tough it is to lose a veteran leader in Cogliano.

“It’s a dagger, man,” Makar said. “Cogs is the heart and soul of this group, so it’s just such a hard one. Obviously, it’s such a scary injury, too. Any lower and he probably could have been paralyzed. It’s a really unfortunate one and tough.”

Losing Cogliano is the latest blow for a Colorado team that already is without captain Gabriel Landeskog (knee) and Valeri Nichushkin (personal reasons).

“He played a playoff game with a broken neck. I mean, crazy. Scary, for sure,” forward Nathan MacKinnon said. “It’s scary that he had to do that and did that. It’s just a testament to how amazing of a person, teammate he is. We’re going to miss him.”

Maple Leafs eager to prove they can be playoff winners

The Toronto Maple Leafs are eager to leave nearly two decades of playoff futility behind them.

Seizing an opportunity to prove they’re no longer a team that falls short at the most important time of the year, the Leafs ended an 11-game losing streak in elimination games and beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, 2-1, in overtime Saturday night.

The victory gave Toronto its first postseason series win since 2004 and sends the Maple Leafs into the Eastern Conference semifinals against Boston or Florida.

The Bruins and Panthers are tied 3-3 in their first-round series. Game 7 is Sunday in Boston.

“It’s felt different all season,” coach Sheldon Keefe said. “It’s nice to sit up here and say it is different.”

The Maple Leafs were 0 for 7 in playoff appearances from 2013 to 2022, including first-round exits each of the past six seasons.

To get past Tampa Bay, Toronto won three times in overtime on the road and ended the Lightning’s run of three straight appearances in the Stanley Cup Final. The visiting team won five of six games, with the Maple Leafs taking Games 3, 4, and 6 in Tampa despite being outplayed for long stretches.

Defenseman Morgan Rielly said he and teammates were both happy and relieved to finally get over the hump. He also said it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what’s different about this season’s team,

“It’s a tough question,” said Rielly, who scored the winning goal in Game 3. “I don’t think there’s any right answer.”

John Tavares had his first career playoff hat trick in a home victory in Game 2 and delivered the series winner at 4:35 of overtime Saturday night.

A year ago, the Lightning rallied from 2-1 and 3-2 series deficits to eliminate the Maple Leafs from the opening round in seven games. This time, Toronto twice trailed in the third period before coming from behind to win in OT.

“Even when they were being leaned on by us, they were opportunistic,” said Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper, who felt the Lightning played better against Toronto this year than they did in eliminating the Maple Leafs in 2022.

“For a team and organization that has really had struggles in the playoffs, at some point they were going to get a break,” Cooper added. “It just sucks it was in a series against us.”

Now that they’ve finally managed to escape the first round, Keefe and his players say there’s no room for complacency.

“It’s been a long time coming for a lot of players in our locker room, a long time coming for me, and Leafs nation,” Keefe said.

“At the same time,” Tavares added, “it’s just one step.”

Devils coach Lindy Ruff: ‘Where would you rather be?’

Game 7 is nothing new to the New York Rangers.

“It seems like we play in a lot of them, unfortunately,” veteran forward Chris Kreider said.

This time, they’re happy about it and in a familiar spot against an opponent that doesn’t have the same experience. After winning at home to avoid elimination, the Rangers visit the rival New Jersey Devils in Game 7 on Monday night to wrap up the first round and decide who’ll take on the Carolina Hurricanes.

“It’s a lot of stress and a lot of pressure, but also it’s one game,” Rangers winger and 2019 Stanley Cup champion Vladimir Tarasenko said. “Either you win and advance or you don’t.”

New York is in a seventh and deciding game for the third time in four series. New Jersey has 12 players — more than half the lineup — who have never played in a Game 7 in the NHL.

“What a game to be in: Where would you rather be?” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, who’s 0-4 behind the bench in a Game 7 at this level. “It’s something that if you’re a little kid growing up, you’re going to sit there and go, ‘Man, I’d love to play in that game.’ We worked hard all year to get to this point.”

Game 7 is happening across the Hudson River in Newark because the Devils finished five points ahead of the Rangers in the standings. But it may not matter where, considering the Rangers won the first two games on the road and lost two of three at home.

Yes, it’s been a weird series.

“Every given night, any team can win,” Devils forward Dawson Mercer said. “They got the first two, then we got the next three. We’re going to be ready for the next game.”

Oilers reach second round on Kailer Yamamoto’s first playoff goal

Kailer Yamamoto scored his first playoff goal with 3:02 remaining, helping Edmonton advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoff with a 5-4 victory over the Kings. .

Klim Kostin had two goals and an assist as the Oilers eliminated the Kings for the second straight season. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl also scored in Game 6, and Stuart Skinner stopped 40 shots.

Next up for Edmonton is the Vegas Golden Knights in the next round.

Yamamoto got the game-winner after the Kings tied it 7:46 into the third period. Phillip Danault took advantage of Skinner breaking his stick and put in a short-handed goal.

Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists for Los Angeles, and Adrian Kempe and Sean Durzi also scored.







