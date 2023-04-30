Boston College women’s lacrosse scores five unanswered goals to stun North Carolina, claim first ACC title

The Boston College women’s lacrosse team won its first ACC title in stunning fashion on Sunday, roaring back from a three-goal third quarter deficit to fire in five unanswered goals and upset six-time defending champion North Carolina.

Junior Kayla Martello fired in a hat trick, including the game-tying goal in the fourth quarter, and Cassidy Weeks, Courtney Weeks, and Andrea Reynolds each struck twice to help seal the program’s first conference championship.

The No. 3 Tar Heels jumped out to a hot start to take a 5-2 lead at the end of the first quarter, and kept the fourth-ranked Eagles at bay to maintain a three-goal lead into the second half. Reynolds and Martello each scored to bring BC within one, but Kaleigh Harden and Caitlyn Wurzburger found the net for North Carolina to restore the three-goal cushion midway through the third.