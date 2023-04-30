It’s now or never: The Bruins must beat the Panthers to advance. Follow along with Game 7.

Sign up for Garden Party, a daily newsletter arriving in your inbox throughout the playoffs
This time last week, the No. 1 Bruins were up 3-1 on the No. 8 Panthers, on the cusp of advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Tonight, they’re on the verge of getting bounced out. Boston could be poised, like other regular-season record-breakers in the four North American men’s pro leagues, to end the season without a trophy.
After struggling through Game 6, Linus Ullmark may not make the start in goal. All signs point to Jeremy Swayman, who hasn’t started a game since April 13, to get the nod.
Game 7 at TD Garden begins at 6:30 p.m. You can watch on NESN and TNT. We’ll share live analysis and updates below.
Here’s the full playoff schedule.
