It’s now or never: The Bruins must beat the Panthers to advance. Follow along with Game 7.

This time last week, the No. 1 Bruins were up 3-1 on the No. 8 Panthers, on the cusp of advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Panthers' Anton Lundell celebrates the goal he slipped past the Bruins' Linus Ullmark during the third period of Game 6 on Friday.

Tonight, they’re on the verge of getting bounced out. Boston could be poised, like other regular-season record-breakers in the four North American men’s pro leagues, to end the season without a trophy.

After struggling through Game 6, Linus Ullmark may not make the start in goal. All signs point to Jeremy Swayman, who hasn’t started a game since April 13, to get the nod.

Game 7 at TD Garden begins at 6:30 p.m. You can watch on NESN and TNT. We’ll share live analysis and updates below.

Here’s the full playoff schedule.

