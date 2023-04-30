Bruins’ record-breaking season ends early in disappointment as bottom-seeded Panthers claim first-round series

The Panthers, not the Bruins, will face the Maple Leafs in the second round.

One of the most stunning collapses in Boston sports history concluded on Sunday night at TD Garden. The most successful regular season in NHL history is over.

The Bruins, who rolled up record totals for wins (65) and points (135) in the regular season, were done in by a team that barely made the postseason. The Panthers scratched, clawed, and forechecked their way into the dance, and fought back from 3-1 down in a series against a supposed juggernaut.

The Bruins heard scattered boos as they exchanged handshakes with the visitors, as well as some screaming fans. Then the crowd snapped out of it, as Patrice Bergeron raised his stick at center ice. David Krejci was behind the captain, saluting the an already half-empty Garden.

As he did in last year’s Game 7 loss at Carolina, Bergeron gave every teammate a hug as they left the ice.

He hugged Krejci for a long while.

He hugged Brad Marchand for a while longer.

Then Bergeron, to sorrowful applause, raised his stick again, skated toward the middle of the ice, and patted his gloves together.

If this was it for Bergeron’s career, it was a stunning end.

Brandon Montour (two goals) tied it up with 59.3 seconds left in regulation, the Panthers attacking six on five. The defenseman snuck a short-side shot through Jeremy Swayman (27 saves), who made his first start of the series.

David Pastrnak provided the Bruins with a go-ahead goal at 4:11 of the third, smacking home a rebound of a Brandon Carlo shot to make it 3-2. Carlo, sprung by Krejci’s crafty outlet feed, hammered a long drive off Sergei Bobrovsky’s far pad. The Panthers netminder kicked the puck right to Pastrnak, who made no mistake.

The 61-goal man (5-0–5 in this series) glided into the corner and jumped into the glass, before he was mobbed by his teammates.

Shoot the puck. Good things happen. It was advice the Bruins heeded in the final 20 minutes.

Hunting the tying goal to open the third period, Tyler Bertuzzi tipped Dmitry Orlov’s shot past Bobrovsky on the power play at 0:55, tying the score at 2 and setting up a wild finish.

Bertuzzi, who drew two penalties earlier in the game, slid on one knee and screamed with joy as the Garden went haywire. It was his fifth goal of the playoffs (5-5–10 in seven games) and Orlov’s second assist of the night (0-8–8).

After flubbing a 3-1 series lead, the Bruins turned to Swayman, their supposed backup. He held onto shots that Linus Ullmark did not in Game 6, proving that Jim Montgomery and the coaching staff were correct in making the change in net.

The Bruins allowed 15 shots in the final two periods, choking the life out of the visitors with confident passes and quick exits. Until Montour struck, that is.

Over the first 40 minutes, the Bruins fell behind by two goals before getting one back and trailing, 2-1, entering the third.

Swayman stopped the first seven shots he saw but was fooled by a backhander that gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 12:23 of the first period. Montour skated in with steam off a give-and-go entry from Anton Lundell, the quick-strike play started by Bobrovsky, and shoveled the puck between Swayman’s pads.

The team that scored first won all seven games.

Sam Reinhart made it 2-0 just 1:14 into the second period when the Bruins were unable to clear the zone. Aaron Ekblad stepped into a giveaway, Eetu Luostarinen put the puck on a tee and Reinhart zipped it past Swayman for the two-goal lead.

That was the story of the first period-plus for the Bruins. Giveaways. Poor puck management. Unwillingness to shoot.

The Bruins looked rattled. On one rush up the ice with numbers, Garnet Hathaway had a chance to enter the Florida zone but flicked a backhand into his own bench. During a scramble in front of Bobrovsky, a pinching Carlo had space up high but threw the puck over the net. David Krejci turned down a good chance to shoot from in tight.

Bruins fans were booing what they saw, and rightfully so.

The Bruins then got back into the game quickly, after Pastrnak drew a tripping call. The first-unit power play, submitting an uninspired effort overall, served up a nothing-burger. Pastrnak wheeled and passed it to no one at the point. Even Patrice Bergeron made a bad decision and coughed it up. But Dmitry Orlov set up a one-time bomb for Krejci, who gave the Bruins life with a 90 miles-per-hour hammer from the left circle at 7:52 of the second.

The Bruins, who locked down the Panthers to five shots in the second while sending 13 at Bobrovsky, earned two more power plays in the final five minutes of the frame. Nothing came of Bertuzzi’s second drawn call of the night (a cross-check at 15:34), but they had 75 seconds left on Pastrnak’s well-sold roughing call as the third period arrived.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.