Bruins coach Jim Montgomery isn’t naming his Game 7 goaltender, but it’s looking like a big night for Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark , who started the first six games against the Panthers, was last off the ice. Swayman had already packed his goalie bag by the time Ullmark entered the dressing room.

Bruins coach Jim Mongtomery declined to name his starting netminder after the morning skate, but signs pointed to Jeremy Swayman getting the nod for Game 7.

“My trust in goalie [coach] Bob [Essensa] and the feel for the goalies. If we make a change at any position, it’s hard, because we have a group that has given everything to the team all year. And everybody wants to play in a Game 7.”

Montgomery’s choice came down to Ullmark, who has stopped shots at a .896 clip this series and allowed 10 goals in the last two, including a season-high six in Friday’s Game 6 loss in Sunrise, and Swayman, who last started a game April 13. The latter’s only action since then was the final three minutes of Game 4, the Bruins settling the dust kicked up by Ullmark and Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk.

Swayman, 24, was in net for last year’s Game 7 loss to Carolina, when he allowed three goals on 31 shots (.903). The decisive goal in a 3-2 loss came after Trent Frederic hit the post on one end, then Max Domi hammered home a one-timer from the slot on the other.

Ullmark, 29, started and lost the first two games of that series (.860 save percentage), before then-coach Bruce Cassidy turned to Swayman for the final five.

This season, Swayman faced the Panthers twice, both times at FLA Live Arena. He allowed four goals on 37 shots in an overtime loss on Jan. 28, and four goals on 30 shots in a regulation loss on Nov. 23.

Healthy scratches are typically last to leave the ice at a morning skate. That crew on Sunday included Nick Foligno, Connor Clifton, Jakub Lauko, A.J. Greer, and Jakub Zboril.

That would spell the return of Frederic on the fourth-line left wing after a two-game layoff (in place of Foligno, who had 1-2–3 in six games), and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who sat for Games 1, 2, and 6.

“We’ll keep chugging along, no matter who’s playing,” forward Taylor Hall said. “We’re a team. Everyone’s contributed to get us to this point.”

Captain Patrice Bergeron, who was not available to reporters after the morning skate, led the center-ice stretch at the end of practice. As usual, he went around the group, tapping every player’s glove and giving both goalies a stick whack on the pads.

Montgomery shrugged off Sunday’s game potentially being the last for Bergeron and David Krejci, both 37. He said he had no plans to reference their uncertain futures in any motivational speech.

“That’s a future event,” Montgomery said. “We like to stay in the moment. … We don’t control those things. What we do control is right now.”

Hall said avoiding the potential retirement of two franchise mainstays was clearly part of the drive to win Game 7.

“This is a special group,” Hall said. “Not only Krech and Bergy, but we’ve had so much fun together and we’ve overcame adversity at times. This is obviously the biggest thing we’ve faced. We get through this, sky’s the limit.”

Montgomery said Bergeron, Krejci, and Brad Marchand shared memories of the 2011 Stanley Cup champion Bruins, who were down 0-2 in the first round against Montreal, lost Game 6 after going up, 3-2, and came back to win Game 7 in overtime on Nathan Horton’s winner. Newcomer Dmitry Orlov, who won a Stanley Cup in 2018, recalled how his Capitals won a second-round series against Pittsburgh in Game 7 (OT winner: Evgeny Kuznetsov).

“You don’t have to get motivated for games like this,” said Krejci, whose Game 7 heroics include a pass through the 1-3-1 defense of the Lightning to Horton in the 2011 Eastern Conference Final. “Those are the best games in your career.”

Montgomery was all positivity, as usual. It was in the 40s and rainy outside, but sunny inside the Bruins’ building.

“The Garden’s gonna be buzzing tonight,” he said, “and we’re gonna be buzzing.”

Clutch gene

Krejci (28) and Bergeron (26) entered with the most points by any Bruins in potential series-clinching games. The rest of the top five: Wayne Cashman (22), Peter McNab (20), and Rick Middleton (19) … Bergeron was set for his 14th Game 7, tying the NHL record held by Zdeno Chara. Bergeron was 6-7 in those games entering Sunday ... Krejci (12th time in a Game 7) came in 6-5 ... Marchand (11th) was 6-4 ... Former Duck Hampus Lindholm (sixth), who played in Game 7 last year against Carolina, was 1-4 ... The Bruins’ penalty kill opened the series 9 for 9, but entered Game 7 on a 4 for 8 skid. “You’ve got to give credit to the other team,” Montgomery said. “They’ve made some adjustments, they’ve moved the puck well and they’ve attacked our net well. They’ve gotten a lot of zone time. It’s a combination of things. Florida’s doing a good job.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.