Celtics are preparing for unfamiliar lineups with 76ers star Joel Embiid doubtful for Game 1

The 76ers appear resigned to the likelihood that they will be without Embiid for at least the start of this conference semifinal against the Celtics. Coach Doc Rivers reiterated that Embiid’s status for Monday’s Game 1 remains doubtful, and guard James Harden spoke about Embiid as if his fate was even more certain than that.

When the 76ers’ practice was opened to reporters Sunday, center Joel Embiid was seen on the court for the first time in a week. He was taking some gentle jump shots but moving very little on his sprained knee. Around that same time back in Boston, Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari, who is expected to miss the entire season as he continues to recover from an ACL tear, appeared more mobile during a similar workout.

“We was hoping that we’d get enough time for big fella to get back and be ready for Game 1,” Harden said. “But a little adversity, just be ready to go out there and play well for Game 1. Get off to a really good start and give them four quarters of just toughness.”

Even if Embiid does return in this series, it’s hard to imagine that a player who has not even done any running this week will suddenly be at full strength. And the significance of Embiid’s absence cannot be overstated.

This season Embiid, who will almost certainly be named NBA MVP on Tuesday night, averaged a league-leading 33.1 points, and 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game. The 76ers outscored opponents by 8.8 points per 100 possessions with him on the court, and they were outscored by 1.8 when he sat. He is their team.

“[The 76ers not having Embiid] doesn’t change our mind-set,” Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon said. “It does change our game plan. That’s a team that’s built around Joel, everything he does. All the isos and just a high level of scoring, and now that scoring is going to be a little bit dispersed. Harden is going to be more aggressive, [Tyrese] Maxey is going to be more aggressive, and then all the role guys are going to be more aggressive. They’ve got a lot of good players, so we can’t just focus in on one guy.”

The 76ers’ regular starting lineup of Embiid, Harden, Maxey, Tobias Harris, and P.J. Tucker had a plus-12.5 net rating this season. Among the team’s five most-used lineups, the small-ball grouping with wing De’Anthony Melton replacing Embiid actually fared quite well, with a plus-10.2 rating.

But the 76ers are expected to start third-year big man Paul Reed at center in place of Embiid. Reed averaged just 4.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game during the regular season, but tallied 10 points and 15 rebounds in Philadelphia’s series-clinching win over the Nets last week.

The 76ers were outscored by 4.2 points per 100 possessions when Reed and Harden shared the court this year. Harden is certainly not the dynamic scorer he once was, and he struggled mightily during the first-round sweep of Brooklyn, going just 9 for 34 from 2-point range.

He understands that with Embiid out, he will need to be more than a facilitator.

“Be more aggressive,” Harden said. “For sure, be more aggressive. So, get to the basket, shoot my shots.”

In addition to missing Embiid’s scoring, Philadelphia’s defense will be compromised without his rim protection. Harden and Maxey are both below-average defenders, so Boston’s perimeter players will be able to attack the paint even more freely knowing that Embiid will not be lurking.

“You just have to have an understanding of who they are when he’s not in the game, whether that’s eight minutes, 10 minutes or 48 minutes,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “They have a really good team that has an identity when he’s not in, so we have to make sure we understand those tendencies and that we have detail.”

Celtics wing Jaylen Brown said the Celtics have been studying film of the 76ers’ games without Embiid to help them prepare for the unfamiliar lineups. But in this case for the Celtics, that unfamiliarity is certainly better than the alternative.

