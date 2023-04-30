Injured Yu Chang preaching patience as he faces another hurdle just as Red Sox role was growing

That changed this season. Chang started 11 of the 13 games the Red Sox played from April 12-24 and drove in eight runs while playing above-average defense at shortstop.

The 27-year-old infielder left Taiwan in 2014 to take his shot at the majors and succeeded, getting called up in 2019 by Cleveland. Regular playing time has been sporadic in the years since.

Yu Chang admitted he shed a few tears when he broke the hamate bone in his left wrist last week. In part because of the pain, but also for the missed opportunity.

Now he’s on the injured list recovering from surgery and expected to miss eight weeks.

“I feel frustrated at times. I cried a little bit after I got hurt,” Chang said Sunday. “Why did I get hurt in this specific moment when I started to get a rhythm and try to get better? I need to go through it and keep going forward.”

Chang answered some questions in English and turned to translator Patrick Chu for assistance with others.

Chang broke the bone swinging at a pitch in Baltimore last Monday. He underwent surgery Thursday and has his arm in a cast. Chang will start conditioning workouts Monday.

“I need to be patient right now,” he said. “I need to get healthy and follow all the steps.”

Chang got some advice from teammate Enmanuel Valdez, who had the same injury earlier in his career.

The injury will give Chang some extra time to video chat with his family in Taiwan. His wife, Ling, gave birth to their second child, a daughter they named Winola, in mid-April.

“I’d prefer to play in the game,” Chang said.

Kiké Hernández out again

Kiké Hernández missed his second consecutive game with a sore left ankle. Christian Arroyo started at shortstop in his place, with rookie Valdez at second base as the Sox beat the Guardians, 7-1.

The Sox hope Hernández will return for Monday night’s game against Toronto. He referred questions about his condition to head athletic trainer Brandon Henry, who isn’t allowed to speak to reporters.

Through 29 games, the Sox have used four different shortstops. Trevor Story is making progress in his return from elbow surgery, but isn’t expected back until closer to the All-Star break.

Closer Kenley Jansen was unavailable because of lower back tightness. He pitched the ninth inning Saturday and gave up his first run of the season, but left two runners stranded in a game the Sox went on to win.

“We felt like it was affecting the way he was throwing,” pitching coach Dave Bush said. “Something we’re treating day-to-day.”

Jansen said he was feeling better and hoped to start playing catch again by Wednesday.

Chris Martin returns

Righthander Chris Martin was reinstated from the injured list after missing 16 games with shoulder inflammation. Righthander Kaleb Ort was optioned to Triple A Worcester.

Ort appeared in 12 games and put 22 runners on base over 12⅓ innings.

“A lot of it is command, being able to put the ball where he wants to,” Bush said. “We do like the stuff; we still like it. The fastball quality is there, the slider shape is good. At times, the changeup has been a really effective pitch for him.

“But the command has been off, pitching behind in the count with too many guys on base. The message we sent to him is to go down and work on his delivery so he can throw the ball where he wants to.”

James Paxton sharp

James Paxton went 5⅓ scoreless innings in his latest rehab appearance for Worcester, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out eight and hitting 96.1 miles per hour with his fastball. Paxton also threw 90 pitches, hitting the goal the Sox set for him. The lefty could stay in the minors for another turn . . . Lefthander Joely Rodriguez, who has been out all season with an oblique strain suffered in spring training, is ready for games. That process will start in extended spring training this week before he is assigned to a minor league team. Typically, the Sox would want a reliever to get five or six appearances before returning. “At least a few, I don’t want to put a number on it,” Bush said. “We’ll know more as he goes.” . . . Bush said righthander Justin Garza, claimed off waivers on Friday, was a player the Sox were interested in signing over the offseason. He took a non-guaranteed split contract with the Angels instead and was designated for assignment after six appearances in Triple A. Garza came up through the Guardians organization.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.