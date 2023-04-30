Julienne Warner’s blazing final leg of the 4x200 set a school record and propelled Concord-Carlisle to an MSTCA D2 Relay championship

The Patriots ended up winning with 57 points at Lincoln-Sudbury, ahead of Central Catholic (52 points) and Wellesley (46). The meet technically ends Monday with the pole vault competition at Andover at 3:30 p.m., but none of the top three teams feature any pole vaulters.

The sophomore trailed by about 15-20 meters when she took the baton as anchor in the 4x200-meter relay, but kept at it to pass a Wellesley runner by four hundredths of a second, set a new school record (1:47.12), and earn crucial points for Concord-Carlisle in the MSTCA Division 2 relays Sunday.

SUDBURY — The only thought running through Julienne Warner’s head was “Get her, get her.”

“Once I got to the last 15-meter mark, I wasn’t sure,” Warner said. “She was still five meters ahead of me. I didn’t stop, I kept going. I think she was getting a little tired, that’s how I got the win.”

As the team sloshed through the rain-soaked turf to congratulate Warner, they didn’t know if they won, but coach Hanna Bruno noticed her team was in the hunt with only a few events left.

“We were excited. We weren’t sure in this weather how we’d do,” Bruno said. “We waited and saw how we played out the rest of the races. It’s a really great team.”

Chelmsford's Maya Flaherty competes in the shuttle hurdles relay. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Freshman Zeina Fofana and junior Claire Beckley contributed to the 4x200 team, and helped clinch the victory by running legs in the 4x400. Junior Charlotte DiRocco handed off to Warner in the 4x200, earned the top score on the first-place high jump team, and ran with the winning 4x100 relay, which also featured Warner.

“It’s really exciting,” DiRocco said. “I wasn’t sure where we were placed, but I knew from previous meets that we could come out on top. This being a relay meet, it’s such a team effort to get all those points. It’s really exciting that we were able to win those events and contribute to the team.”

Lauren Zipoli, who learned high jump this year as a junior, filled out the third member of the group to allow C-C to feature a relay team. She also recently joined the 4x100 and helped the javelin team place first.

Woburn senior Giovanna Scire clears a hurdle in the shuttle relay. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“It’s amazing. I never thought it could happen,” Zipoli said. “I’ve had such great coaches and teammates to support me, just pushing me. It’s been great overall.”

The boys competition isn’t finalized yet. Hopkinton (68 points) and North Andover (67) each have two pole vault teams, and sit out of reach of third-place Reading (53).

Senior Sean Golembiewski is the “focal point” of coach Brian Prescott’s deep Hopkinton squad, contributing to the winning high jump and hurtle teams, as well as the 4x100, which scored points.

Reading's Tyler Lloyd clears the bar at 6 feet 2 inches to win the boys high jump relay. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“I think today is great,” Prescott said. “This is a testament to a hardworking senior class. This is something they’ve been aspiring to for their entire high school careers. I’m not surprised that they did well today, but I think it’s a testament to their resilience as a team.”

Seniors Ryan Connolly and Cam Reiland paced North Andover in distance events, bookending the winning distance medley relay.

“It says a lot about them,” coach Steve Nugent said. “There’s a lot of veterans on this team. For them, they know how much it means to our program to be competitive at this meet. Especially under the elements, I give them a lot of credit.”

On a foggy day, Winchester senior Gabe Watson crosses the finish line in the 4x1600 relay. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff





AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.