Latest NFL Draft menu reveals Bill Belichick, Patriots remain off their game and behind the times

Belichick is shopping for the groceries like it’s 2013. He’s picking up some quality side dishes, but where’s the beef?

Good isn’t good enough anymore without Tom Brady’s tide to lift all teammates. Bill Belichick appears too stubborn to realize that because the Patriots doubled down on defense and their scouting philosophy, filling their draft shopping cart with New England staple items like a large and versatile defensive lineman, a hybrid safety/linebacker, interior offensive linemen, and a kicker and a punter among their dozen draftees.

The Patriots added some good players during the NFL Draft bonanza. The problem is they need great ones —game-changers — to change their lot in the gridiron Group of Death that is the AFC East.

Advertisement

In their last, best chance this offseason to close the talent gap in the AFC East the Patriots didn’t move the needle back to F, as in Foxborough, as much as needed. The picks were sensible and solid, but the Patriots need a selection or two that turns sensational. They require top-of-the-league talents to reclaim their AFC East eminence. That looks lacking.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ and Bruins’ 2023 postseasons. Enter Email Sign Up

If Mac Jones was hoping to get some toys along the lines of the ones his college teammates at Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts, boast in Miami and Philadelphia, respectively, he was disappointed like the rest of us.

Jones will have to settle for his head coach mentioning him by name for the first time this offseason — “Mac’s been our quarterback for two years.” — because Belichick didn’t do much else to uplift Jones during the draft.

The team didn’t draft any wide receivers until the sixth round. It took flyers on LSU’s Kayshon Boutte, a one-time first-round talent who plummeted due to concerns about a career-altering ankle injury and attitudinal issues, and lightweight, lightning-fast Demario Douglas from Liberty, whom the team mentored at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Advertisement

New England didn’t tap any of the 16 tight ends taken, including a record nine in the first three rounds. If Jones was hoping — probably more like hands clasped praying — for upgrades at offensive tackle, his supplications were ignored. Fourth-rounder Sidy Sow has experience at left tackle but was primarily a left guard at Eastern Michigan.

The Patriots’ strategy appears to be a carbon-dated one. Try to dominate in the trenches and keep points at a premium with parsimonious defense. That’s a sound and proven approach. However, it’s increasingly difficult to execute in today’s NFL, which leans more towards offense than the Supreme Court leans judicially conservative.

Since Brady departed, the Patriots are 1-17 in games where the opponent scores 25 or more points. They’re 0-12 in such games the last two seasons, having never won one with Jones (he missed one of those dozen losses, last season at Green Bay).

You can’t win anything in today’s NFL if you can’t win those games, and, on paper, the Patriots did next to nothing in this draft to increase their ability to prevail in them.

Instead, they took the opposite approach, loading up in favor of point prevention with their first three picks.

On Thursday night, the Patriots traded back three spots in the first round from No. 14 to No. 17 and took cornerback Christian Gonzalez from Oregon. On Friday, they drafted powerful defensive end Keion White of Georgia Tech, a player in the Deatrich Wise/Trey Flowers mold, in the second round. Then in the third, they tabbed hybrid safety/linebacker Marte Mapu from Sacramento State.

Advertisement

The Patriots collect hybrid safety/linebackers like coffee mugs with Kyle Dugger (a free agent after the 2023 season), Adrian Phillips, and Jabrill Peppers.

When the Patriots selected Mapu, North Carolina receiver Josh Downs, massive Georgia tight end Darnell Washington, and tight end Cameron Latu, who was coached by returning offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien at Alabama the last two seasons, were still on the board.

They better hope those top three picks can help them stop Josh Allen in Buffalo; arguably the best wideout tandem in the league in Miami (Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle); and the Jets, who now have Aaron Rodgers throwing to Allen Lazard and Garrett Wilson, last year’s AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Patriots are behind in the AFC’s offensive arms race. No amount of trotting out O’Brien as the savior changes that.

The Patriots are treating O’Brien like he’s Chip and Joanna Gaines rolled into one for Foxborough Fixer Upper. Slap some shiplap on the offense and all will be right.

If Gonzalez is Sauce Gardner, who won AP Defensive Rookie of the Year last season for the Jets’ top-five defense, then great. But that brand of corner wasn’t in this draft.

Multiple corner-seeking teams had Gonzalez exactly where he came off the board, the third corner behind Devon Witherspoon and Emmanuel Forbes.

Advertisement

Plus, we’ve heard for years how the Patriots deserve credit for unearthing No. 1 corners, discovering undrafted free agents Malcolm Butler, J.C. Jackson, and Jonathan Jones.

So, if you’re going to use a first-rounder the player better be a game-changer. Gonzalez has that type of physical ability with 4.38 speed and 41½-inch vertical leap, but there are some red flags.

In two seasons at Colorado before transferring to Oregon he had zero interceptions. He collected four last season. But they came against FCS-opponent Eastern Washington, 1-11 Colorado (two), and Oregon State, which ranked 105th out of 131 Division 1 schools in passing yards.

How did he fare against USC’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams, and the Trojans’ top receiver, Jordan Addison, a fellow first-round pick? Oregon did not play USC.

Oregon did face two-time defending national champion Georgia. The Ducks got lit up, 49-3. Pro Football Focus gave Gonzalez his lowest coverage grade of the season for that game (55.1).

In his two lowest-graded games of the season — against Georgia and Arizona’s dynamic receiving duo of Jacob Cowing and Dorian Singer — Gonzalez allowed a combined 11 receptions on 14 targets for 128 yards and two scores, according to PFF.

Speaking of red flags, a year after taking guard Cole Strange in the first round, the Patriots drafted three interior offensive linemen. Hmmm …

How classic a draft was this for the Patriots? They became the first team since the 2000 Raiders to select a kicker and a punter in the same draft, picking punter Bryce Baringer in the sixth round to join Chad Ryland, taken in the fourth when the team moved up, using the extra pick acquired in the Gonzalez trade.

Advertisement

Belichick, righthand man Matt Groh, and Co., were making picks like it was the glory days. Give them an A for consistency.

But if they want those glory days to come back they need to change their approach to net game-changers.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.