Led by jumpers, Stoughton boys’ track clears the competition at MSTCA Division 3 Relays

Though the wet conditions at Oliver Ames High School presented challenges for all of the meet’s participants, slippery surfaces are especially tough for jumping events, and Barbato wanted to ensure they remained focused.

EASTON — Just before the MSTCA Division 3 State Relays began Sunday, Stoughton coach Dave Barbato pulled his jumpers aside for a brief pep talk.

Battling through the rain, the Black Knights set a new meet record in the high jump relay (17 feet 4 inches), and came just shy of setting a second record in the long jump relay (62-09), which they won in a landslide. Their efforts were just enough to lift Stoughton (42 points) to its first state relay title in four years, edging out second-place Plymouth South (40 points) at Oliver Ames.

“I made them aware of what the meet records were [beforehand], and I said ‘How fun would it be to break these records?’ So I think that pumped them up,” Barbato said. “Even though it was in terrible conditions, they still wanted to do it.”

The Black Knights’ trio of jumpers — seniors Matt Singletary and Tito Nwosu, and junior Alex Huynh — each finished in the top five of both events, with Singletary earning the top individual distance in both the high jump (6-02.00) and long jump (21-11.75).

Even with the lofty scores and history-making performance, the jumpers still felt they held a little back with the rainy conditions.

“We’re prepared either way,” said Singletary. “But I definitely had to take it a little slow today, be a little more careful to make sure I don’t hurt myself with all the other meets coming up this season.”

On the girls’ side, Billerica followed up their indoor state relay title in January with another dominant victory Sunday scoring 82 points, well ahead of runner-up Masconomet (56.31 points).

The Indians dominated the field competitions, finishing with the top two scorers in three events — pole vault with sophomore Olivia Coyne (6-11.75) and senior Carlie Cronin (6-06), discus with sophomore Keelin Foye (95-06) and junior Sophia Leyne (93-07), and high jump with sophomore Nyrah Joseph (5-0.25) and senior Julia Nott (4-10.25).

“Winning was on our radar just because we wanted to follow up the indoor season,” said Billerica coach Cullen Hagan. “We were hoping, but we were nervous with all the added field events [not featured in indoor track]. But it ended up in our favor.”

Though Oliver Ames boys’ team finished in 10th place overall (18 points), their 4x1600-meter squad stole the show with a new meet record (18:00.43), topping the previous top mark set by Marshfield in 2012 (18:03.31). The achievement was particularly meaningful because it was accomplished on their home track.

“We train here every day. This is the place where we put all the work in,” said senior Ryan Sarney, who ran a sparkling 4:15 split in the relay’s final leg. ”So to come out here, and give it our all in a big meet on our home track, it definitely makes it extra special.”

