Martín Pérez, Texas blow out Yankees, who’ve suddenly slipped into a tie with the Red Sox

Fellow All-Star Martín Pérez (4-1) gave up one run and six hits in six innings for Texas, which has won three straight following a four-game losing streak. Jung tied his career high with five RBIs.

Cortes (3-2) had the worst outing of his Yankees career, allowing seven runs and five hits in 4⅔ innings along with four of New York’s eight walks. His ERA climbed from 3.49 to 4.91, double his 2.88 last season when he became a first-time All-Star.

Josh Jung hit a first-inning grand slam against Nestor Cortes , Nathanial Lowe and Adolis García added home runs off the All-Star, and the Texas Rangers routed the Yankees, 15-2, Sunday in Arlington, Texas, slumping New York’s sixth loss in eight games.

New York allowed its most runs since a 19-5 defeat to Cleveland on Aug. 15, 2019. The Yankees are 15-14 following a 2-5 trip, tied with the Red Sox for last in the AL East.

Yankees captain Aaron Judge missed his third straight game with a mild hip strain, joining Giancarlo Stanton (left hamstring strain), Harrison Bader (left oblique strain), and third baseman Josh Donaldson (right hamstring strain) on the sidelines. New York has totaled eight runs during its last six losses.

Jonah Heim had three hits and Robbie Grossman extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

Also for New York, outfielder Franchy Cordero traveled from Texas to Worcester on Saturday after he was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Then, after Jake Bowers bruised his right knee on Saturday night, Cordero headed back to Texas on Sunday to join the Yankees taxi squad. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said an MRI of Bowers’ knee didn’t show a need for an IL stint.

Report: Harper could play Tuesday for Phillies

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper could be back on the field by Tuesday night, just 160 days after Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

According to The Athletic, Harper will see Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the orthopedist who performed the repair on Harper in November, Monday morning in Los Angeles. If the doctor clears Harper, he will be the designated hitter for the defending National League champions the following night at Dodger Stadium. He had been expected to return, at best, around the All-Star break.

“He’s pretty geeked up about getting out there and playing,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters. “He’s itching.”

The Red Sox visit Philadelphia for a three-game series beginning Friday. It would be the two-time National League MVP’s first home games since the surgery.

White Sox crack 10-game skid against MLB-best Rays

Andrew Vaughn capped Chicago’s seven-run bottom of the ninth with a three-run homer, and the White Sox stopped a 10-game losing streak with a wild 12-9 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Yasmani Grandal also homered and Adam Haseley had four hits as Chicago won for the first time April 18. Jake Burger sparked the winning rally with a one-out RBI double against Jalen Beeks (0-2). Oscar Colás then hit a sacrifice fly and Elvis Andrus made it 9-8 with a run-scoring single.

After Lenyn Sosa’s single, Beeks was replaced by Garrett Cleavinger. But Haseley greeted Cleavinger with a tying single and Vaughn followed with his third homer of the season, a drive to left field that led to a big celebration at home plate.

The White Sox were without center fielder Luis Robert Jr. one day after he was pulled because he failed to hustle up the line on a grounder, but manager Pedro Grifol said hamstring tightness — which Robert later said he was trying to play through — was the reason for the day off.

Luke Raley homered twice and drove in three runs for Tampa Bay (23-6), which came from 4-2 down after seven innings with a five-run eighth and, after Chicago made it 7-5 in its half, scored twice more in the top of the ninth.

Six straight series wins for Orioles

Adam Frazier homered in the fourth inning to help the Orioles take a four-run lead and Yennier Cano closed out a 5-3 win over the Tigers. Baltimore took three of four games in Detroit and has won six straight series for the first time since 2014.

Austin Voth (1-1) worked two hitless innings and Cano earned his second save. The 29-year-old Cuban righthander retired the last four Detroit batters and has not allowed a hit in 32 at-bats this season, a franchise record since the team’s first season in Baltimore (1954).

“Has anybody ever seen that? Nope. So, it’s indescribable,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “He’s up there with a ton of confidence, throwing a ball that’s moving 2 feet down at 95 miles per hour with a good changeup also.”

Baltimore’s bullpen combined to pitch 4⅓ innings of scoreless relief to secure the win. Cano had a two-run cushion in the ninth after Jorge Mateo hit a solo homer.

Mariners salvage finale in Toronto

Cal Raleigh hit two of Seattle’s four home runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the 10th inning, and the Mariners rallied to beat the Blue Jays, 10-8, to snap a four-game losing streak.

Toronto was one strike away from completing a three-game sweep and extending its winning streak to seven, but Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford hit a game-tying single off Yimi Garcia in the ninth. Raleigh won it with a two-run shot off Zach Pop (1-1), scoring automatic runner Eugenio Suárez. It was the third multi-homer game of Raleigh’s career and his first this season. He also hit a two-run homer off Anthony Bass in the eighth.

Paul Sewald (2-0) worked one inning for the win and Canadian Matt Brash pitched the 10th for his first career save, ending it by retiring Vladimir Guerrero to strand a pair of runners. Bo Bichette hit a 460-foot home run and Matt Chapman had three hits, but Toronto couldn’t hold on.

Shohei Ohtani reaches new heights

Shohei Ohtani hit a 413-foot home run in Milwaukee off Colin Rea that reached 162 feet above the field, the highest since Statcast started tracking in 2015, and helped the Los Angeles Angels beat the Brewers, 3-0, to avoid a three-game sweep. Ohtani’s seventh home run of the season went 413 feet; he is 13 for 33 (.394) in his last eight games . . . Minnesota righthander Tyler Mahle will be shut down for at least four weeks after tests revealed a posterior impingement and flexor pronator strain in his pitching elbow, the team announced after the Twins beat Kansas City, 8-4, in Minneapolis. Sonny Gray (4-0) allowed one run on five hits while striking out seven, his MLB-best ERA rising to 0.77. Mahle left his most recent start last Thursday against Kansas City after four innings, showing diminished velocity . . . C.J. Cron had three hits, including a three-run homer, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 12-4, to snap a seven-game home losing streak. With the win, the last-place Rockies (9-20) avoided tying the worst 29-game start in franchise history . . . The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves were rained out for the second straight day, and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Monday starting at 1:10 p.m. Before the scheduled game, the Mets optioned rookie righthander José Butto to Triple A. Co-aces Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander are poised to return to the rotation this week . . . Mike Shannon, a two-time World Series winner and longtime Cardinals broadcaster, died Saturday night in St. Louis according to the team. He was 83. “The Moon Man” spent 50 years in the Cardinals broadcast booth, retiring in 2021. That followed a short stint in the front office and a nine-year playing career with his hometown team; he was part of World Series winning teams in 1964 and 1967.