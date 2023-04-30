New England Free Jacks blank New York, stay unbeaten at home

The New England Free Jacks shut out the New York Ironworkers, 8-0, on a cold and wet Sunday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy.
With the win, the Free Jacks improved to 8-2, and remained undefeated at home. The Ironworkers fell to 4-6.
New England got on the board early — six minutes into the contest, off a lineout from New York’s 5-meter line, flyhalf Jayson Potroz sent a cross-field kick to wing Paula Balekana. He stepped past Ironworkers fullback Nick Feakes for his team-leading eighth try of the season.
Potroz misfired on his first penalty kick late in the half, but slotted his second attempt to send the home team into the break with an 8-0 lead.
Advertisement
A scoreless second half was highlighted by good defense, particularly on the New England side. One of the Ironworkers’ best second-half scoring chances came in the 71st minute, but was snuffed out by Free Jacks outside center Ben Lesage, who dragged Feakes out of bounds after a cross-field kick to force a turnover.
Potroz sealed the win with a perfectly placed clearing kick in the final moments. Feakes fielded the kick but couldn’t keep himself in bounds, resulting in a lineout for New England. The Free Jacks won that, and Potroz booted the ball into the stands as time expired to end the game.