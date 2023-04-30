New England Free Jacks blank New York, stay unbeaten at home

The New England Free Jacks shut out the New York Ironworkers, 8-0, on a cold and wet Sunday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy.

With the win, the Free Jacks improved to 8-2, and remained undefeated at home. The Ironworkers fell to 4-6.

New England got on the board early — six minutes into the contest, off a lineout from New York’s 5-meter line, flyhalf Jayson Potroz sent a cross-field kick to wing Paula Balekana. He stepped past Ironworkers fullback Nick Feakes for his team-leading eighth try of the season.