Patriots add a pair of undrafted free agents, including dual-threat QB Malik Cunningham

According to an NFL Network report, Cunningham will receive a $30,000 signing bonus with a base salary of $170,000.

The Louisville quarterback agreed to a free agent deal with the Patriots, a league source confirmed Sunday. Cunningham himself broke the news on his Instagram story, holding up an old school Pat Patriot t-shirt and popping a bottle of champagne.

Malik Cunningham didn’t hear his name called on television during the three-day NFL Draft last week, but he still got the call.

Cunningham was an elite dual-threat QB during his five seasons with the Cardinals, in which he played 56 games with 47 starts.

The 6-foot, 192-pounder completed 692 of 1,105 attempts for 9,664 yards with 70 touchdowns with 29 interceptions. He also rushed for 3,184 yards and another 50 scores. Cunningham led all FBS QBs with 1,031 rushing yards in 2021.

His 150 total TDs set a Louisville record, topping Lamar Jackson by one score.

Recruited as a safety out of high school (he was offered by Alabama), Cunningham chose Louisville because he wanted to play QB and was a fan of Jackson’s.

His skillset is unlike any of New England’s other quarterbacks — Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, and Trace McSorley, all of whom are more traditional drop-back pocket passers.

Cunningham has very quick feet and he uses them to extend plays by getting outside the pocket. He throws an accurate, catchable ball even when on the run.

Cunningham could be used in a variety of roles, not limited to giving the Patriots defense good looks as they prepare to face dual-threat QBs throughout the season.

In addition, a league source confirmed the club also agreed to terms with Johnny Lumpkin, a 6-foot-5-inch, 265-pound tight end out of Louisiana.

Though he didn’t put up eye-popping numbers for the Ragin’ Cajuns (36 catches, 408 yards, 6 TDs), Lumpkin’s size and aggressive blocking style, especially in the run game, could allow him to make an impact.

Patriots director of personnel Matt Groh said the club did have its sights set on some tight ends, but “those guys went really fast, and they just kept coming off [the board].”

“So, that was just the way the draft unfolded. There were some guys up top. There were some good depth in the middle of the draft and those players came off really, really fast,” said Groh. “I don’t know all the history of the position in the drafts, but sometimes a guy goes and then it’s like an avalanche and that position just kind of keeps falling and falling and falling and so you’ve got to still trust your board and you want to not just draft a guy to say, ‘Hey, we drafted a tight end.’ Well, if he’s not the right fit, if he’s not what you’re looking for, then you don’t want to waste a draft pick just to say, ‘OK, well, now we feel good we drafted a tight end.’

“We had a couple guys that we really liked. They just went and that’s just kind of the way it’s going to go at any position in the draft. Just got to kind of take them as they come.”

Groh said Saturday that his message to any of the players who sign as undrafted free agents is the same as what he tells the draftees.

“Now, the opportunity is yours,” he said, “and it’s up to you to make the most of it.’’

