Game 29: Guardians at Red Sox lineups and notes

Chris Sale has the ball for his sixth outing of a shaky season to date; the lanky lefty has been especially punished by division opponents, to the tune of 17 earned runs in just 12 innings, but has had a bit more success in the remaining starts, both against AL Central opponents.

After Alex Verdugo walked off the Guardians on Saturday evening in an extra-innings thriller , the Red Sox can claim another series with win on Sunday — though the finale looks threatened by weather.

Against the Twins and Tigers, he surrendered only four runs in 11 innings with 18 strikeouts, perhaps a good omen for Sunday’s finale against Cleveland.

Guardians rookie Logan Allen will make his second career start — he threw six innings of one-run ball in his debut against Miami last Sunday.

Rain is expected throughout the afternoon, and could lead to a delay (or a postponement).

Lineups

GUARDIANS (13-14): Kwan LF, Rosario SS, Ramirez 3B, Bell 1B, Gonzalez RF, Gimenez 2B, Straw CF, Arias 3B, Gallagher C

Pitching: LHP Logan Allen (1-0, 1.50 ERA)

RED SOX (14-14): Verdugo RF, Turner 1B, Refsnyder LF, Devers 3B, Yoshida DH, Arroyo SS, Wong C, Duran CF, Valdez 2B

Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (1-2, 8.22 ERA)

Time: 1:35 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Guardians vs. Sale: Josh Bell 2-4, José Ramírez 8-24, Amed Rosario 0-1, Mike Zunino 0-14

Red Sox vs. Allen: Has not faced any Boston batters

Stat of the day: Chris Sale 8.22 ERA is the highest over a five-start span in his career.

Notes: Sale has not won since his second start back on April 6 against Detroit, going 0-2 in three decisions since. He allowed nine hits and five runs in five innings Monday at Baltimore ... Sale has walked 10 and allowed five home runs across his 23 innings ... Sale is 5-8 with a 4.76 ERA in 31 career appearances (20 starts) against Cleveland ... A win in the rubber game would allow Boston to claim its sixth out of the first nine series ... Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan has logged at least three hits twice in five games and reached base in nine straight.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.