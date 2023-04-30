Report: Bryce Harper could return to Phillies on Tuesday, barely five months following Tommy John surgery

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper could be back on the field by Tuesday night, just 160 days after Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

According to The Athletic, Harper will see Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the orthopedist who performed the repair on Harper in November, Monday morning in Los Angeles. If the doctor clears Harper, he will be the designated hitter for the defending National League champions the following night at Dodger Stadium. He had been expected to return, at best, around the All-Star break.