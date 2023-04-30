So much is on the line for the Bruins in Game 7. Doing it for Patrice Bergeron rises above all else.

The smooth black and gold jersey, crouching for a faceoff or flying in the wake of a sprint to the goal, always there, leading the way for all things Bruins, a perfect “C” shining through the stitches atop the left chest.

When you close your hockey eyes and think of the Bruins across the last two decades, what do you see?

Patrice Bergeron has been everything to the Bruins and the Bruins have been everything to Bergeron since he joined the varsity as a fresh-faced 18-year-old rookie. A second-round pick with a first-class heart, Bergeron would evolve not only as one of the best players of his generation, but one of the best leaders too. A conversation with any of his current teammates quickly reveals an impact on the franchise destined to last far longer than his playing days will, underscored most recently when linemate and close friend Brad Marchand talked of details yet to come about all the man they call Bergy has done to construct a Bruins culture.

But that was back in Florida before Game 4 of this first-round playoff series against the Panthers, back when the Bruins seemed so in control of their postseason lives, poised to sweep their first two road games of the series and return home with a chance to close it out on the same night they would welcome their ailing captain back into the fold. The record shows how wrong it has all gone from there, how Bergeron’s return, though strong, was not enough to push the Bruins to victory in Game 5 at TD Garden, how it all fell apart in the ugliest all-around effort so far in the Game 6 Florida nightmare, and now, how it’s a one-night verdict on who gets to play on and who has to go home.

And how, if it ends up being the Bruins on the wrong side of that sporting coin flip, that means accepting the reality that Bergeron isn’t likely to come back again. At 37 years old, with more than enough wear and tear on his body to justify any decision he makes about his future, whoever doesn’t expect to hear a retirement announcement when this playoff run ends is operating more in the theater of hope than reality.

Bergeron wouldn’t have been blamed had he made that decision a year ago, when he seriously contemplated retiring but chose instead to come back for one more shot at the Cup. Across a record-setting regular season and another potential Selke-worthy performance of his own, it was always about the playoffs, about writing a championship ending worthy of a future Hall of Fame career. Hard to believe that decision hung in the balance of the final game of a first-round series.

So yes, the Bruins knew they had oh-so-much to lose Sunday night at the Garden, knew they risked adding their names to the embarrassing list of Presidents’ Trophy winners turned postseason losers, knew they should never have allowed themselves to be pushed so far back against the hockey wall.

But mostly, they knew they could lose Bergeron, knew they could also bid farewell to fellow 37-year-old veteran David Krejci, knew they could send them on to a heartbreaking heap of what might have been.

Could this really have been their final games in black and gold?

“We focus on the game tonight and we focus on our process, what we do well, and there’ll be plenty more of them down the road,” Charlie Coyle promised. “But also in that sense it makes you want to play harder and win that much more.”

“You can look everywhere for motivation, but that’s a big one,” agreed Taylor Hall. “I just think overall, it’s about not letting this be our last game as a group, not just Krech and Bergy. It’s a special group and this is obviously the biggest thing that we’ve faced.

“If we get through this, the sky’s the limit.”

“Getting through this” is not what the Bruins envisioned when Krejci came out of a one-year European hiatus to return to the Bs, not what they scripted when Bergeron hopped onto first-year coach Jim Montgomery’s positivity train and drove it toward a historic 65-win season, not where they wanted to be after cruising to the 3-1 series lead. But as much as there is pressure packed so tightly in the two-word phrase “Game 7,” so too is there freedom, freedom to hold absolutely nothing back today to win the right to another tomorrow.

“It’s pretty simple at this point. Lots of messages, meetings, but it’s just how much we want to play for each other, how much we want to keep this group alive,” Jake DeBrusk said. “That’s a big motivating factor. We’re a tight group in here, we understand throughout the year what we’ve been able to do together and anytime you’re up for elimination those thoughts come into your head.”

Thoughts of Bergeron above all, of creating more tomorrows with him by their side, with him on their side.

“It’s been amazing,” Hall said. “Seeing him as a captain when you’re in the NHL and you know him from afar you obviously think, ‘oh wow he’s a great captain, really good leader,’ but when you get here and you see what he does on a day to day basis for our team, how he carries himself and the culture that he’s installed here, instilled here, it’s been impressive. I’m lucky to call him a friend.

“We know what tonight means and what’s at stake.”

Who doesn’t?

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.