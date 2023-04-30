Strong outing from Chris Sale helps Red Sox close out series win over Guardians

It was the first time since Aug. 8, 2019 that Sale recorded an out in the seventh inning. Sale also hit 97.8 miles per hour with his fastball, the first time he has thrown that hard since late in the 2021 season.

Sale (2-2) allowed one run on three hits and struck out five without a walk over 6 ⅓ innings. After an alarmingly rocky start at Baltimore last week, the lefthander showed vastly improved command.

Chris Sale pitched into the seventh inning and Alex Verdugo drove in three runs as the Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians, 7-1, on Sunday at Fenway Park.

The Sox (15-14) took two of three from the Guardians (13-15). They open a four-game series against the Blue Jays at Fenway on Monday.

On what was a rainy and raw day, the game started on time and the first four innings flew by as the teams combined to put only four runners on base, none who came close to scoring.

That changed in the fifth inning.

Rafael Devers committed his first error of the season on a routine grounder off the bat of Oscar Gonzalez. Sale then hit Andrés Giménez in the foot with a slippery sinker.

But the rally ended there. Sale struck out Myles Straw and Gabriel Arias on seven pitches and retired Cam Gallagher on a fly ball to center field.

The bottom of the inning was even more eventful.

Connor Wong singled off Guardians starter Logan Allen and went to third when Jarren Duran’s popup down the third base line hopped into the stands for a double.

With one out, Verdugo drove in both runs with a single to left field. He is 11 of 30 (.367) with 13 RBIs with runners in scoring position so far this season.

Steven Kwan opened the sixth inning with a double to right field and scored on a single by Amed Rosario. José Ramírez sent a ball deep to right field that Verdugo caught on the warning track.

Sale then retired Josh Bell and Giménez on ground balls to end the inning.

Connor Wong, who is steadily wrestling away playing time from Reese McGuire, had a 427-foot two-run homer over the Monster in the sixth inning. Verdugo followed with a solo homer down the line in right in the seventh.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.