If you don’t use your land, these Marxists may take it

Now, three months later, it is a bustling village. On a recent Sunday, children rode bicycles on new dirt paths, women tilled soil for gardens, and men pulled tarps onto shelters. About 530 families live at the encampment in Itabela, a town in northeast Brazil, and they have already joined together to plow and plant the field with beans, corn, and cassava.

When the 200 activists and farmworkers got there, the ranch was vacant, overgrown with weeds, and the farm headquarters empty, except for a stray cow.

ITABELA, Brazil — They arrived just before midnight, carrying machetes and hoes, hammers, and sickles, with plans to seize the land.

The siblings who inherited the 370-acre ranch want the squatters gone. The new tenants say they aren’t going anywhere.

“Occupation is a process of struggle and confrontation,” said Alcione Manthay, 38, the effective leader of the encampment, who grew up on several like it. “And there is no settlement if there is no occupation.”

Manthay and the other uninvited settlers are part of the Landless Workers Movement, perhaps the world’s largest Marxist-inspired movement operating within a democracy and, after 40 years of sometimes bloody land occupations, a major political, social, and cultural force in Brazil.

The movement, led by activists who call themselves militants, organizes hundreds of thousands of Brazil’s poor to take unused land from the rich, settle it, and farm it, often as large collectives. They are reversing, they say, the deep inequality fed by Brazil’s historically uneven distribution of land.

Although leftists embrace the cause — the movement’s red hats depicting a couple holding a machete aloft have become commonplace at hipster bars — many Brazilians view it as communist and criminal. That has created a dilemma for the new leftist president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a longtime movement supporter who is now trying to build bridges in Congress and the powerful agriculture industry.

Across Latin America, other movements inspired by the tenets of Marxism — workers rising up in a class struggle against capitalism — have sought to tackle systemic inequities, but none have ever approached the size, ambition, or sophistication of Brazil’s landless movement.

Group organizers and outside researchers estimate that 460,000 families now live in encampments and settlements started by the movement, suggesting an informal membership approaching nearly 2 million people, or almost 1 percent of Brazil’s population. It is, by some measures, Latin America’s largest social movement.

Under Brazil’s former right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro, the movement lost steam. Occupations largely stopped during the pandemic and then returned slowly in the face of opposition from Bolsonaro and farmers who became more heavily armed under his more permissive gun policies.

But now, emboldened by the election of Lula, a longtime political ally, the movement’s followers are ratcheting up their land seizures.

“We elected Lula, but that’s not enough,” João Pedro Stédile, cofounder of the movement, said in a message broadcast to members on Easter Sunday, announcing a “Red April” push to invade new land.

The new occupations have given rise to a countermovement: “Invasion Zero.” Thousands of farmers who say they do not trust the government to protect their land are organizing to confront squatters and remove them, although, so far, there has been little violence.

“No one wants to go into battle, but no one wants to lose their property either,” said Everaldo Santos, 72, a cattle rancher who leads a local farmers union and owns a 1,000-acre ranch near the Itabela encampment. “You bought it, paid for it, have the documents, pay the taxes. So you don’t let people invade and leave it at that,” he said. “You defend what’s yours.”

Despite the landless movement’s aggressive tactics, the Brazilian courts and government have recognized thousands of settlements as legal under laws that say farmland must be productive.

Critics say the government is encouraging invasions by rewarding squatters with land, instead of forcing them to get in line, like others who must go through bureaucratic channels to apply for property. Movement leaders say they seize land because the government does not act unless pressured.

That is what the people camped in Itabela are hoping for.

The encampment’s residents had varied paths, but all shared the same goal: their own slice of land. A homeless man arrived with his belongings in a wheelbarrow. A middle-aged couple abandoned a shack on the farm where they worked, for a chance at their own. And newlyweds making minimum wage decided to squat because they thought they would never be able to afford to buy land.

“The city is not good for us,” said Marclésio Teles, 35, a coffee picker standing outside the shack he built for his family of five, his disabled daughter in a wheelchair beside him. “A place like this is a place of peace.”

About 90 minutes down the road, there is a window into what the future could be: a 5,000-acre settlement that was ruled legal in 2016 after six years of occupation. The 227 families there each have 20 to 25 acres, spread across rolling hills of farmland and grazing cattle. They share tractors and plows, but they otherwise farm their own parcel. Together, they produce roughly 2 tons of food a month.

Daniel Alves, 54, used to work in someone else’s fields before he began squatting on this land in 2010. Now, he grows 27 different crops on 20 acres, showing off bananas, peppercorns, bright-pink dragon fruit, and the Amazonian fruit cupuaçu — all organic. He sells the produce at local fairs.

He said he remained poor — his shack was lined with tarps — but was happy.

“This movement takes people out of misery,” he said.