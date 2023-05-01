After more than 50 years, Boston rock gods Aerosmith saddle up for very last tour

Aerosmith, which ranks among the most commercially successful American rock ‘n’ roll bands in history, announced Monday it’s hitting the road for the final time this fall, playing 40 concerts across North America, including a New Year’s Eve show at TD Garden.

The “Peace Out” tour, starting Sept. 2 in Philadelphia and ending Jan. 26 in Montreal, will be it for the combustible “Bad Boys of Boston” whose blues-based rock yielded such hits as “Dream On,” “Sweet Emotion,” “Walk This Way,” and “Love in an Elevator.”

It’s been a wild, improbable ride for Perry, singer Steven Tyler, bassist Tom Hamilton, guitarist Brad Whitford, and drummer Joey Kramer, who formed Aerosmith in 1970, surviving on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches while living in a two-bedroom apartment at 1325 Commonwealth Ave. and gigging in school gyms and sweaty clubs around New England.

From those humble beginnings, the band would eventually go on to sell more than 150 million albums, becoming a staple of classic rock stations up and down the FM dial and, in 2001, being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Aerosmith’s abrupt adios comes as Tyler is facing allegations that he sexually exploited a teenage girl when he was in his 20s, a claim he has denied.

Perry said the tour is a chance for the band to say a proper farewell and thank you to fans.

“It’s kind of a chance to celebrate the 50 years we’ve been out here,” he told the AP. “You never know how much longer everybody’s going to be healthy to do this.”

Indeed, the band, whose members are all in their 70s, have been sidelined with health issues over the years. Tyler, in particular, has battled a prolonged substance abuse problem that often hindered his ability to write and record. In his 2011 memoir “Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?” the frontman famous for his ear-splitting shriek estimated that he spent $20 million on drugs and entered rehab more than a half-dozen times.

Kramer will not be keeping the beat during the final series of shows. In its statement Monday, the band said the drummer has decided not to take part in the upcoming tour, preferring to “focus his attention on his family and health,” and will be replaced by drum tech John Douglas.

From the start, Tyler and Perry, who met for the first time as teens in Sunapee, N.H., have been Aerosmith’s principal songwriters, a creative partnership that managed to endure despite occasional skirmishes in the press and one breakup, in 1979, when Perry abruptly quit, only to return five years later.

Longtime Boston DJ Carter Alan thinks, unlike The Who or Kiss, bands who called it quits but continued to tour, this will be the end for Aerosmith.

“They’ve had a hard time touring in recent years. It’s just too much,” said Alan, who’s on WZLX (100.7) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Aerosmith is certainly the most important American hard rock band in history. I don’t think there’s any question about that. You could ask, say, Heart in the ‘70s, or Ratt in the ‘80s, or Nirvana in the ‘90s, and they’ll all list Aerosmith as an influence.”

The band periodically reinvented itself. In the ‘80s, when Aerosmith’s relevance began to wane, it collaborated with the pioneering rap group Run-DMC and producer Rick Rubin to record a new version of “Walk This Way.” Buoyed by an accompanying video that aired more or less constantly on MTV, the reworked classic became a crossover hit, and the band was able to attract a new generation of fans.

Later, the band seemed to perfect the bombastic rock ballad, exemplified by 1998′s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” a song written by Diane Warren, which, incredibly, remains Aerosmith’s only No. 1 single in the United States.

Tyler has refuted the claims of Julia Misley, who alleges in a lawsuit against Tyler that she was sexually assaulted by the singer when she was 16 and he was 26. In the suit filed last year, Misley says Tyler persuaded her mother to grant him guardianship, enabling him to have sex with her. Misley says she was “powerless to resist” Tyler’s “power, fame and substantial financial ability.” In response, Tyler denies the allegations, claiming he had “immunity or qualified immunity” as the girl’s “caregiver and/or guardian.”

The band has toured less often of late but the members still seem energized when they do get on stage. Their show last year at Fenway Park impressed fans and critics, and a string of dates in Las Vegas was likewise well-received. This time, the band is promising to dig deeply into its catalog of 15 studio LPs, beginning with the self-titled debut in 1973 and ending with 2012′s “Music from Another Dimension!”

“Be there or beware as we bring all the toys out of the attic,” Tyler told the AP in a statement. “Get ready.”

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.