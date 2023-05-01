Are you referrin’ to me? TV’s game of spot-that-allusion.

The ever-combustible Roy (Brett Goldstein) was getting a bicycle-riding lesson on the streets of Amsterdam from Jamie (Phil Dunster), and it was … not going well.

Did you catch that nifty little musical shout-out to “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” (1969) on a recent episode of Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso”?

As Roy careened hither and thither on the bike, the Burt Bacharach-Hal David tune “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,’’ sung by B.J. Thomas, wafted across the soundtrack. As fans of “Butch Cassidy” know, that’s the song we hear in the much more serene scene when Paul Newman gives Katharine Ross a ride on a bicycle.

Advertisement

I enjoy this TV game of spot-that-reference, such as that scene on “30 Rock’' where network exec Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin) gives Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan) advice on the best way for an actor to lose people’s respect.

Baldwin’s disquisition hilariously comments on his own career: “Do TV and no one will ever take you seriously again. Doesn’t matter how big a movie star you are, even if you had the kind of career where you walked away from a blockbuster franchise or worked with Meryl Streep or Anthony Hopkins, made important movies about things like civil rights or Pearl Harbor, stole films with supporting roles and then turned around and blew them away on Broadway. None of that will matter once you do television.’’

But of course “30 Rock” often ventured into meta territory. “Everybody Loves Raymond” did not, so I was all the more tickled when the CBS sitcom went there in one episode, during an exchange between sportswriter Ray Barone, played by Ray Romano, and his irascible father, Frank, played by Peter Boyle.

Seated at the breakfast table, Boyle proceeded to recreate his memorable monologue from “Taxi Driver’' (1976), where he played a veteran cab driver known as Wizard.

Advertisement

Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) had sought Wizard’s sage counsel, and Wizard responded with a memorably incoherent monologue about how a man becomes his job. It was essentially a string of non sequiturs, its message wrapped up, on both “Taxi Driver” and “Raymond,’’ with the mystifying utterance: “People are born.’’

The reaction by De Niro and Romano was essentially the same bafflement. But since this is a family newspaper, I’ll go with Romano’s response: “What the hell are you talking about?’’













Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.