Future-forward R&B from Ravyn Lenae at the Paradise

“I heard that some of you drove . . . I heard that some of you flew,” Ravyn Lenae said during an outpouring of gratitude to the crowd cheering her at the Paradise Rock Club on Sunday. Over the course of her brisk set, the Chicago-born singer-songwriter showed why she inspired listeners to go to such lengths, performing songs from her 2018 EP “Crush” and her full-length debut, last year’s immersive “HYPNOS,” alongside a taut band that amped up her songs’ danceability while allowing her buoyant voice to shine.

Lenae began recording and releasing music as a high schooler, eventually becoming part of the tight-knit collective Zero Fatigue and signing with Atlantic Records. Her vision of R&B drew inspiration from crossover stars like Destiny’s Child and neo-soul artists like India.Arie, adding a personal lyrical bent and exploratory spirit for good measure. In 2018 she broke through with the space-funk infatuation chronicle “Sticky,” a “Crush” track produced by guitarist and 2022 breakout star Steve Lacy. Now 24 and with one legitimately fantastic album under her belt — “HYPNOS” uses her silvery yet resolute voice as the focal point for a Gen Z swirl of psychedelic soul, electro-funk, and slow jams — Lenae is poised to graduate from next-big-thing status, as her confident set made more than clear.