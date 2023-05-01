John Oliver critiques Biden administration’s handling of the immigration crisis on the southern border

To start off the segment, Oliver showcased that even though the situation at the southern border is concerning, politicians on the right have been fearmongering about immigration more than usual .

On last night’s episode of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” Oliver discussed immigration, specifically the Biden administration’s handling of the dire situation at the southern border, what President Biden has done or failed to do, and how his idea to fix things might not actually be for the better.

When it comes to the Biden administration, Biden promised to fix the damage former president Donald Trump did to the immigration system. But so far Biden hasn’t delivered on that promise, Oliver said.

“It is not because he’s opened up the country to an invasion, it’s actually in many ways the opposite,” he said.

Even though Biden has fixed some of the policies surrounding immigration, the camps south of the border still look similar to how they were under the Trump administration. The reason? Title 42, Oliver said.

Since Biden took office, his administration’s handling of Title 42 “has been all over the place,” Oliver said.

With the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Oliver notes that many have made the argument that there has been a “glaring discrepancy” on who the Biden administration has allowed to enter the country.

The good news is that Title 42 is expected to expire when the federal public health emergency expires on May 11, he said. The bad news though — even with over two years to plan — the Biden administration’s new policy isn’t that much better. Biden is expecting asylum seekers to seek entry into the country using a smartphone app — though the early impressions aren’t great, with some even calling the app “asylum Ticketmaster,” according to Oliver.

Lastly, at the end of the segment, Oliver offered his thoughts on what we can do to fix the immigration system.

“Biden should at the very least be held accountable to the promises that he made. But the problem is, when it comes to asylum seekers in particular, you’re talking about a group of people for whom those promises are among the easiest to break,” Oliver said.