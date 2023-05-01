It’s opening day for outdoor dining in Boston, but the patios are just beginning to sprout

But restaurateurs expressed excitement for the fourth summer of outdoor dining on sidewalks and parking spaces — a program that initially debuted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and made permanent in February.

Just a smattering of businesses had set up patios by Opening Day, deterred by the colder spring weather and rainy forecasts. Bureaucratic hurdles have also impacted the city’s ability to process applications before the season began, a city spokesperson said.

A new season of outdoor dining kicked off Monday, with over 40 restaurants in Boston approved to serve customers al fresco, and around 200 more applications pending.

Owner Michael Serpa, for example, spent Monday setting up tables on Newbury Street for Little Whale and Select Oyster Bar. The patios add around 50 seats to his restaurants and are a boon to summertime sales.

“We’ve had so many people walking down Newbury Street, saying that they are excited for the patios to come back, especially those who still don’t dine inside because of health concerns,” Serpa said. “Plus I’ve always been a proponent of pedestrian access and people-friendly infrastructure. I’d rather have 30 people enjoying a beautiful night outdoors than two parking spaces.”

At Union Oyster House downtown, the application for outdoor dining is still pending. But owner Joe Milano said it should be approved within the next few days, in time to spread out his patio for customers hankering for crab cakes and calamari on the upcoming 60-degree Saturday.

He intends to erect the same set-up as last year: 15 tables and lanterns beneath red umbrellas, surrounded by a fence adorned with half-circle colonial flags.

“It should be approved today, tomorrow, this week, and the weather is better in the weekend,” Milano added. “I don’t like to rush it.”

It’s the first year that restaurants are operating under permanent parameters for outdoor dining, laid out by Mayor Michelle Wu and her administration two months ago. The new guidelines require restaurants erecting tables on public space to follow strict guidelines for barriers and accessibility, and pay $399 per month if they have a liquor license, or $199 if they don’t.

The plan largely excludes the North End, where outdoor dining is limited to sidewalks with adequate width — a decision that roiled the densely populated enclave and spurred complaints of “anti-Italian discrimination.” (Wu said she made the call to appease neighbors’ persistent complaints of trash and traffic.)

During a February meeting, North End restaurateur Nick Verano said the plan puts businesses in the neighborhood at a disadvantage and encourages customers who would otherwise dine in the North End to go elsewhere.

“It’s not a fair playing field,” he said. “There could have been more thought and effort in this announcement.”

The city will soon update a map that shows all the outdoor dining locations in Boston.

But even on day one, George Aboujaoude, co-owner and managing partner of Hue, is optimistic about what the 24-seat sidewalk patio will do for the new bar and restaurant on Exeter Street. (Its application was approved last week, and the tables had already been placed Monday afternoon.)

“It adds to curb appeal,” Aboujaoude said. “And being in New England, we really need to take advantage of the weather. It could be 60 degrees or 90 degrees. Bostonians love to take advantage of any chance to sit outside.”

