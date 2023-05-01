Longtime head of Mass. CPAs group to retire, deputy will step into top job

Amy Pitter, the head of the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants, plans to retire on Dec. 31, the trade group announced on Monday. Zach Donah, currently the group’s deputy CEO and former vice president of advocacy, will take over as CEO and president on Jan. 1, 2024. As part of the leadership transition, Donah was promoted to deputy CEO on Monday. Donah was selected by a search committee of MassCPAs’ board of directors. The group represents about 11,500 people in the accounting field. Pitter is a former Massachusetts Department of Revenue commissioner who was named president and CEO in 2015. Donah, meanwhile, had joined the group in 2013 and had taken the lead on a number of public policy issues. “In the years I’ve worked with Zach, he has developed a track record of leadership, not only in the accounting industry, but also within the association and business communities,” Pitter said. — JON CHESTO

BANKING

Galvin hits Stifel with $2.5m fine over excessive fees

Investment bank Stifel Financial faces a $2.5 million fine after Secretary of State William Galvin’s office found a subsidiary of the firm ignored a series of red flags that warned elderly residents and nonprofits were being charged excessive and unauthorized fees, due to the actions of a Stifel agent. Stifel will also be required to pay more than $700,000 in restitution to affected Massachusetts customers, Galvin’s office said, as part of a consent order that the firm has entered into with Galvin’s securities division. The consent order, filed over the weekend, is the third enforcement action that Galvin’s securities division has taken against Stifel in the past five years. Previously, the St. Louis-based company was ordered to pay fines totaling $400,000, stemming from consent orders in 2018 and 2021. A spokesman for Stifel declined to comment. — JON CHESTO

SPORTS BETTING

Globe’s parent company sued over online-wagering deal

Boston Globe Media Partners, the parent company of The Boston Globe, is being sued by a unit of Better Collective, a Danish online-betting company. In a lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on April 28, Better Collective’s US unit said it signed a deal with BGMP in August 2022, to supply sports-wagering content and ads from sports-betting companies to appear in a dedicated section on the Boston.com website. But in February, Better Collective said in the lawsuit, it notified BGMP that the Globe wasn’t living up to its end of the bargain to set up and promote the section, and it terminated the deal in March. Better Collective said it paid BGMP hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees and is seeking unspecified damages and attorneys fees in the lawsuit. BGMP said it intended to file a countersuit. “Better Collective failed to meet its obligations under the agreement, causing Boston Globe Media Partners significant harm,” company spokesperson Heidi Flood said in a statement. “BGMP intends to file counterclaims and prevail on this meritless suit.” The deal arose after Massachusetts legalized sports betting in August 2022. Live wagering kicked off on January 31, 2023, and mobile betting started on March 10. — AARON PRESSMAN

AVIATION

FAA revises flight routes in an effort to shorten travel times

US aviation regulators are rerouting how jets traverse the East Coast in an attempt to shave thousands of miles off trips annually. The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday announced it has created 169 new high-altitude flight routes that minimize the zig-zag pathways that have been used for decades. Tim Arel, chief operating officer of the FAA’s Air Traffic Organization, said in a statement. The FAA estimates airliners and other jets will shave 40,000 miles, or 6,000 minutes of travel time, each year with the new routes. It will also save on fuel and other costs. The current routing is a holdover from when planes navigated by waypoints — before the advent of GPS and advanced computing systems that allow for the more direct flights. The new routes come as the FAA prepares for potential flight delays this summer with traffic expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels. The agency has asked airlines to cut as many as 10 percent of flights into New York and Washington area airports because of a shortage of air-traffic controllers. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

American Airlines pilots vote to OK strike as contract pressure mounts

Pilots at American Airlines voted to authorize a strike, a move that is highly unlikely to lead to an immediate walkout but puts more pressure on the airline to reach a new contract with the pilots’ union. The Allied Pilots Association said Monday that more than 96 percent of its 15,000 members voted, and among those who did, 99 percent favored authorizing the union to call for a strike. Federal law prohibits airline unions from striking without the tacit approval of a US mediation board — a rare step that has not occurred in this case. Congress and the president can also act to prevent a strike if one appears imminent. Airline unions like to take strike votes, however, which they believe increase their leverage at the bargaining table. A spokeswoman for the airline said American is confident that it can reach an agreement with the union quickly. American and United Airlines are under pressure to match or beat terms that rival Delta Air Lines accepted with its pilots, who earlier this year won 34 percent raises over a four-year contract. The American pilots’ union said it is also seeking scheduling changes that union officials say will improve efficiency and prevent the kind of widespread delays and cancellations seen last summer. ― ASSOCIATED PRESS

MANUFACTURING

US factory activity contracts for a sixth consecutive month

US factory activity contracted for a sixth-straight month in April, the longest such stretch since 2009 and a sign of lingering malaise in manufacturing. The Institute for Supply Management’s gauge of factory activity rose to 47.1 from an almost three-year low of 46.3 a month earlier, according to data released Monday. A reading below 50 indicates shrinking activity. A measure of prices paid for materials rebounded to the highest level since July. The increase coincided with a pickup in crude oil prices early in the month, though they have recently cooled on concerns about demand. The step-up in input prices comes on the heels of data last week that showed the Federal Reserve’s key inflation gauges rose at a brisk pace in March. The purchasing managers group’s measures of orders and production improved slightly but remained in contraction territory. The good news is that the figures suggest the manufacturing sector is shrinking at a slower rate. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

