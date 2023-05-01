Here’s what celebrities are wearing on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet

The 2023 Met Gala is here for a night of fashion and celebrating the late — and controversial — designer Karl Lagerfeld. The official theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

The invitation-only event draws hundreds of celebrities and designers, chosen by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, to fundraise for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Who received an invite, and what will they be wearing? It all goes down on the red carpet, live streamed on Vogue’s website starting at 6:30 p.m. Here are some of tonight’s looks: