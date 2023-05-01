fb-pixel Skip to main content

Here’s what celebrities are wearing on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet

By Shanna Kelly Globe Staff,Updated May 1, 2023, 2 minutes ago
The 2023 Met Gala is here for a night of fashion and celebrating the late — and controversial — designer Karl Lagerfeld. The official theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

The invitation-only event draws hundreds of celebrities and designers, chosen by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, to fundraise for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Who received an invite, and what will they be wearing? It all goes down on the red carpet, live streamed on Vogue’s website starting at 6:30 p.m. Here are some of tonight’s looks:

Emily RatajkowskiMike Coppola/Getty
Liu WenJamie McCarthy/Getty
Nicole Kidman and Keith UrbanJamie McCarthy/Getty
Vittoria CerettiJamie McCarthy/Getty
Wendell PierceJamie McCarthy/Getty
Rita Ora and Taika WaititiJamie McCarthy/Getty
Dua LipaEvan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Olivia WildeCJ Rivera/CJ Rivera/Invision/AP
Penelope CruzEvan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Chloe Fineman Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

