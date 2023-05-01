How to watch the 2023 Met Gala and which celebrities will be there

The annual fundraising gala, which began in 1948, benefits the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This year’s controversial theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” in remembrance of the late designer who worked for many high-fashion houses including Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, Patou, Balmain, and his namesake brand. Attendees are expected to dress “in honor of Karl.”

The Met Gala takes place tonight, bringing its annual dose of over-the-top glam to the much-loved celebration of fashion.

The event welcomes celebrities, designers, and industry up-and-comers. It starts at 6:30 p.m.

How can I watch the 2023 Met Gala?

The Met Gala red carpet will be streaming on Vogue’s website and social media pages at 6:30 p.m.

Viewers can also watch the red carpet on E!, beginning at 6 p.m. NBC will also be livestreaming the carpet on their website and app.

The Vogue live stream cohosts include actor-producer La La Anthony, media personality Derek Blasberg, and “Saturday Night Live” performer Chloe Fineman. Internet star Emma Chamberlain will return for the second year as Vogue’s special correspondent. Actors Michaela Coel and Penélope Cruz, tennis great Roger Federer, singer Dua Lipa, and Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will serve as co-chairs for the event.

Who is attending the Met Gala?

The event usually hosts around 600 people, but the guest list is “top secret” until the evening of the event, according to Vogue. Some celebrities, however, have confirmed their attendance to various outlets, including actor Elle Fanning and singer Rita Ora. Harper’s Bazaar suggested that Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid may have received invitations, too. Blake Lively recently revealed she will not be attending.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour oversees the benefit, guest list, and theme, working closely with the Met each year since 1995. She also is said to approve what high-profile guests wear.

Why is this year’s theme problematic?

“Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” is considered a controversial theme for the event’s theme due to the late designer’s penchant for making problematic comments that were fatphobic, racist, and misogynistic, according to Time.

The Met exhibit will feature 150 of Lagerfeld’s designs alongside his original sketches.

What happens at the Met Gala?

Outside of a reception and dinner with entertainment, details about what actually happens once the stars enter the museum are notoriously difficult to come by. There is a no phone and social media policy, though celebrities tend to post a few selfies on social media throughout the night.





