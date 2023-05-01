4 students taken to hospital following refrigerant leak at middle school in West Newbury

All four were treated for symptoms including nausea and throat irritation, which were apparently caused by what officials said was a refrigerant leak from a rooftop HVAC unit. A total of 39 students were medically evaluated at the scene.

Two of the students were taken by ambulance from the school to a local hospital out of an abundance of caution, while the two others were brought there by their parents, according to a series of statements released by the West Newbury Fire Department and the Pentucket Regional School District.

Four students went to the hospital after a strange odor was reported at Pentucket Regional Middle High School in West Newbury on Monday morning, cancelling classes for the remainder of the day, officials said.

No staff or faculty members needed medical attention, officials said.

Seventh-grade students in a science lab on the third floor of the school complained about a strange smell shortly after 9:40 a.m., although no experiments were in progress and no chemicals were being used, officials said.

The report triggered a series of protocols, including the evacuation of the building and a mutual aid response from local communities, a statement said.

Remaining classes and after-school activities were canceled and students were dismissed early, officials said.

A hazardous materials response team from the state Department of Fire Services investigated the incident and determined that the refrigerant leak was the source of the odor, the statement said.

The HVAC unit has since been shut off. The school district’s licensed HVAC contractor will confirm the leak and make repairs as necessary, officials said. The wing of the building that was affected has also been vented to disperse any odor, a statement said.

Emergency responders from 10 other communities and several ambulance companies provided support, a statement said.

