Acton police officer placed on leave after allegedly assaulting pregnant wife, officials say

He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to not abuse the victim and to surrender all guns in his possession, prosecutors said.

Steven Stalzer, 31, was arraigned Monday in Concord District Court and charged with domestic assault and battery and assault and battery on a pregnant person, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement .

An Acton police officer has been placed on leave following allegations that he pushed his pregnant wife to the ground at their Stow home early Saturday morning, officials said.

Stalzer’s attorney declined to comment on the case. Stalzer is set to return to court July 10.

Prosecutors said Stalzer pushed his wife, who is 5 months pregnant, to the ground during an argument at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

In a statement Monday, Acton police said Stalzer, who has been with the department since 2015, was placed on paid administrative leave following his arrest.

His license to carry a gun was suspended and his service weapon and badge were taken, the statement said.

His personal guns were removed from his home by Stow police for safekeeping, an action that Acton police said is “consistent with police procedure when a person’s license to carry has been suspended.”

No further information was immediately available.

