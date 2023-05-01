Boston to close three COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites

The Boston Public Health Commission will close three of its COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites on May 13, citing “a sustained decline in site utilization and patient volumes.”
The three sites are located at a Boston Centers for Youth and Families facility in Hyde Park, the Josephine Fiorentino Community Center in Allston, and the Lena Park Community Development Corporation offices in Dorchester, city officials said.
Two additional sites at City Hall and the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Roxbury will remain open, officials said. The Bolling site will temporarily close from May 12 until May 18, with new hours of operation Thursday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.
The hours for the City Hall site will remain the same; Mondays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesdays from noon to 5 p.m.
The health commission distributed more than 6,000 vaccine doses last year “due in large part to the accessibility” of the free sites, officials said.
“The sustained decline in our COVID-19 metrics is a testament to the protection afforded by the vaccines and boosters,” Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, the city’s public health commissioner, said in a statement. “Strong immunity against COVID-19 is vital for decreasing hospitalizations and severe illness. I encourage all individuals who are 65 years or older or who are moderately or severely immunocompromised to get the second bivalent booster as recommended.”
On Monday, officials said that new COVID-19 cases in Boston had decreased by 22 percent over the previous seven days and by 38 percent over the past two weeks.
