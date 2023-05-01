Boston to close three COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites

The Boston Public Health Commission will close three of its COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites on May 13, citing “a sustained decline in site utilization and patient volumes.”

The three sites are located at a Boston Centers for Youth and Families facility in Hyde Park, the Josephine Fiorentino Community Center in Allston, and the Lena Park Community Development Corporation offices in Dorchester, city officials said.

Two additional sites at City Hall and the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Roxbury will remain open, officials said. The Bolling site will temporarily close from May 12 until May 18, with new hours of operation Thursday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.