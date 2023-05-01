Some 32 members of the first-ever Boston Fire Cadet Program selected, city officials say

“The new Fire Cadet Program will provide opportunities for young people from our communities to learn the skills, values, and work ethic needed to succeed in the fire service,” Wu said. “By investing in the next generation of firefighters, we are building a more representative fire department and creating a safer and stronger Boston for all.”

Modeled after the Police Cadet Program, it offers Boston residents two-year, paid, civilian positions with both classroom and on-the-job training, according to a statement from Mayor Michelle Wu’s office.

City officials announced Monday the 32 members of the first-ever Boston Fire Cadet Program, an initiative designed to increase opportunities for candidates from communities in the city who are underrepresented in the fire department.

The inaugural class includes nine women, 17 people of color, and stretches across 10 neighborhoods, according to the mayor’s office. Currently, only 1.2% of Boston firefighters identify as women and 26.8% identify as people of color. The Fire Cadet Program “is key to ensuring the firefighter rank becomes more representative of the City’s demographics,” the statement said.

“I want to be a firefighter because I have always been passionate about saving lives,” said Cadet Destiny Santiago of East Boston in the statement. “I’ve seen firsthand the heroic work Boston Fire and surrounding departments do for my community. I have also seen the limited path for Hispanic women in this field and believe this could take me on the proper path I need and give me the guidance to be a role model in my community and lead the way for women and the Hispanic community.”

The program launched April 24 with three weeks of pre-academy training, officials said. As part of their cooperative education, cadets will be exposed to firefighting tools and apparatus, receive EMS and CPR training, and have access to mentorship opportunities. Following the program, the cadets may receive admission into the Boston Fire Academy.

The 32 members were selected after an intensive interview process and fitness evaluations, and were approved by Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, according to the mayor’s office.

To be eligible for the program, candidates must be between 18 and 25 years old, have lived in Boston for at least three years, hold a high school diploma, and have a Massachusetts driver’s license with a good record.

”It is an honor to welcome the first ever Fire Cadets to the Boston Fire Department,” Burke said in the statement. “Their skill sets and backgrounds represent every neighborhood in the City of Boston. We look forward to turning this diverse group of women and men into Boston firefighters.”

The Boston Vulcans applauded the start of the program.

“We have worked long and hard over the years for the Cadet Program,” Boston Vulcans President Alector Tavares said. “We are excited to see this dream come to fruition. The inaugural class has a tremendous representation from all over the City; we are committed to partnering with the Fire Department for outreach and strategic initiatives with the goal of reaching more candidates from underrepresented communities.”









Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.