Driver crashes into Assabet River in Concord; no injuries reported

A driver ran off the road in Concord and drove into the Assabet River on Monday afternoon, Concord police and fire said in a statement.
There were no other vehicles involved, the statement said, and there were no other passengers in the car.
Around 2:30 p.m., authorities received 911 calls reporting a vehicle leaving Lowell Road near Macone Pond and entering the Assabet River, the statement said.
The vehicle stopped in 3 three feet of water, the statement said. A couple of bystanders attempted to help but were unable to get the driver out of the vehicle.
Concord firefighters cut a door off the vehicle with hydraulic tools, freeing the driver, who was then placed onto a stretcher, hauled up an approximately 20-foot embankment, taken by ambulance to a landing zone at the Fenn School, and flown to a Boston-area trauma center, according to the statement.
Lowell Road near Macones Pond was expected to remain closed for a time as Concord police investigated, with assistance from State Police.
