Expect cooler than average conditions and chance of showers each day this week

The unsettled weather in New England will continue this week. The jet stream is locked in what we call an “Omega Block.” The shape of the upper level flow looks like the Greek letter Omega. When it gets into this position, it’s hard for things to move very quickly. An upper-level low will meander over the Eastern part of the United States this week.

April ended on a wet note with 1.81 inches of rain at Logan Airport, the most since mid-March. This helped to boost the total rainfall in Boston to just over 3 inches for the month, which was slightly below average but not as much as last year. Many inland areas have seen average or even above average rainfall this month.

An “Omega Block” will keep unsettled weather present in New England this week. TropicalTidbits

This will bring cooler than average conditions and the chance for showers each day. When the center of this system moves over us Thursday, temperatures will be at their coolest, with highs barely exceeding 50 degrees — about 10 degrees below average.

Speaking of below average, the last 11 days of April were all below average to some extent. The month as whole was warmer than average because of the unusual heat we had at the beginning.

Even with the last 11 days of April being cooler than average, the month was still warmer than average overall. NOAA

Rainfall will be moderate at times this week, and there could even be the rumble of thunder or some small hail. This is because the upper levels of the atmosphere will be quite cold.

Thursday will be chilly for the first week of May, with highs barely reaching 50. NOAA

You might wonder when this pattern will end. I can’t say for sure because sometimes these things can stay locked in for six weeks. But as we move deeper into the month, average temperatures will rise quickly, so even slightly cooler air is not cold.

Several showers will rotate over New England before ending Friday. COD Weather

Temperatures during the month of May start in the lower 60s but can easily be in the 70s by the time we get to the end of the month.

Solar spring ends May 5, marking the end of the fastest light gain of the year. From this point forward, we can continue to gain light until the summer solstice — but it is not as fast. On the other side of that, we lose light. But, again, in New England it’s not very quick until we get to early August, when things speed up.

Average May temperatures go up by about 10 degrees. NOAA

May can be one of the more beautiful months with lots of blooms, greening grass, a darkening green of the foliage, and some warm nights. It’s also the month where you can put out your warmer weather crops like tomatoes, peppers, and eggplant. Though, I recommend holding off doing that until after Mother’s Day.