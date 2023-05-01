Former Hopkinton deputy police chief indicted on child rape charges

Ryan’s office said Porter was “no longer on the Hopkinton Police Department” as of Friday. No lawyer was listed for Porter in online court filings.

Porter, 54, was indicted Friday on three counts of rape of a child, according to legal filings and a statement from Ryan’s office. An arraignment date in Middlesex Superior Court hasn’t been set.

A Middlesex County grand jury has indicted former Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief John Porter on child rape charges for allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old student who attended school in town in 2004 and 2005 while Porter was a school resource officer, District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said.

Advertisement

Ryan’s office said Porter “allegedly assaulted the victim on multiple occasions off school property” nearly two decades ago. The victim’s school at the time wasn’t specified.

Requests for further comment were sent Monday to Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett and school superintendent Carol Cavanaugh.

In August, Hopkinton police said that Porter had been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. At the time, police didn’t say why Porter was placed on leave.

Porter joined the Hopkinton police in 1992 and in July was honored for 30 years of service.

“He has shown a true commitment to bettering this department and serving the Hopkinton community, and we are fortunate to have him as a member of the Hopkinton Police command staff,” Bennett said in a statement at the time.

Porter has served in several roles over the decades, including as the department’s first school resource officer, officials said. He ascended the ranks from patrol officer to detective, sergeant, and lieutenant, and was appointed deputy chief in October 2021, according to the department.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released. Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Advertisement





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.