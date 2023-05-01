Hingham officer on leave, accused of brandishing gun, using racist slurs during Stoneham altercation

He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to not have contact with and stay away from the victim, prosecutors said.

Joel Salituri, 43, of Stoneham, was arraigned Wednesday in Woburn District Court on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement .

A Hingham police officer has been placed on administrative leave following a December incident in which he allegedly took out his gun and used racist slurs during an altercation while he was off duty in Stoneham, officials said Monday.

More charges are possible, prosecutors said. Salituri is set to return to court on May 24.

An attorney for Salituri did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

The victim and Salituri were allegedly both traveling northbound on Interstate 93 shortly before 5 p.m. on Dec. 26, prosecutors said.

When both vehicles got off I-93, prosecutors said, Salituri allegedly followed the victim until he pulled over into a Main Street parking lot in Stoneham.

“The defendant then pulled up alongside the victim and began yelling at the victim and making derogatory statements while brandishing a firearm,” the statement said. The victim told investigators that Salituri also said he was a police officer, according to prosecutors.

A criminal complaint for the charge was issued after the victim reported the incident to police, and probable cause was found during a show cause hearing, prosecutors said.

Salituri was placed on administrative leave by Hingham police, according to prosecutors.

Hingham Police Chief David Jones said in a statement that the department is fully cooperating with Stoneham police and the Middlesex district attorney’s office regarding this incident.

An internal investigation will be conducted separately from the criminal case, Jones said. The Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission has been notified of the allegations, he said.

“Any threat of violence against a member of a marginalized community by any officer goes against our core values and standards that we are bound to uphold as a professional law enforcement agency,” Jones said in the statement.

“Any allegation of misconduct by a member of our agency will be taken seriously and investigated fairly and thoroughly,” he added. “We are committed to being open and transparent during this and any other internal investigation.”

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.