Investigation underway in Lawrence mass shooting that left one teenager dead, 5 other people wounded

A Lawrence police spokesperson referred questions about the case Monday to Tucker’s office. A spokesperson for Tucker said he was checking to see what information could be released.

The gunfire that erupted around 3 a.m. Sunday at 5 Royal St., Apartment 3, claimed the life of 18-year-old Desiderio Arias, of Lawrence, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office. Five other victims were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions weren’t immediately available. No arrests have been made.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the mass shooting in Lawrence that killed a teenager and wounded five other people in the predawn hours of Sunday morning.

Authorities said over the weekend they don’t believe the shooting was random. But they didn’t immediately release information on what set off the gunfire.

A request for comment was also sent Monday to Lawrence Mayor Bian A. DePeña’s office.

In a Sunday afternoon statement, DePeña extended his “deepest condolences to the victims of this tragic act of violence.”

DePeña and his staff are working to provide support to the families of the victims, the statement said.

The victims were taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where Arias was pronounced dead, Tucker’s office said Sunday. Two of the shooting victims had injuries severe enough that they were then transported by helicopter to hospitals in Boston for additional treatment, according to officials.

Shortly after noon Sunday, a young man who sat in his parked car near the shooting scene described himself as a friend of Arias.

The two had known each other since elementary school, he said. The man said Arias was a hard worker who loved cars; he said he drove to the shooting scene Sunday to see if his friend’s car was still there.

“It’s unreal. … I could have been at that party. Anybody could have,” the man said, as tears welled up in his eyes.

The shootings are being investigated by Lawrence police detectives and State Police detectives assigned to Tucker’s office. On Sunday, Lawrence police declined to comment further or release a police report, directing questions to the district attorney.

State Senator Pavel Payano, a former Lawrence city councilor who now represents the area on Beacon Hill, said Sunday that the city’s state delegation is planning to meet with the mayor’s office and police leadership about gang and gun violence.

“It’s very shocking, and I think all of us in the community are worried about a potential increase in violence,” Payano told the Globe. “We know that gun violence issues are an issue not just in our community, but across the state.”

A Payano aide said the senator had no additional information about the case Monday.

Royal Street, a short side street off Haverhill Street, was crowded with police vehicles as authorities continued their investigation for much of Sunday.

Lawrence police officers and State Police investigators could be seen walking through the thickly settled neighborhood, talking to residents in small groups on the sidewalk near the shooting scene.

Occasionally, officers would stop and then appear to collect evidence from the scene.

Police tape was stretched across the entrance of 5 Royal St. on Sunday. More tape was visible near the doorway leading out to a porch on the building’s upper floor.

After the police tape around the house came down, a young child peered out the first-floor window, smiling and waving at police and reporters.

A few hours after the police officers cleared out, a group of young men and women coalesced just down the block, exchanging quiet words and hugs. They declined to talk to a reporter.

The group lined the sidewalk near the shooting scene with beer cans and pieces of cardboard to serve as a makeshift memorial honoring Arias.

Alfredo Guzman, who lives next door to the shooting scene, said Sunday that he’d been on the verge of sleep when he heard what he estimated to be 10 shots ring out.

He said there have been parties at that house in recent weeks. But, in general, “it’s been all right here,” he said.

Neighbor Darial Perez said Sunday that he worries about crime in the area, especially because he has a family with children.

“The police should get more involved,” said Perez, who lives across the street.

