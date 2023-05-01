It’s David Cicilline’s final month in Congress

Cicilline has been an elected official in Rhode Island for 28 years, starting out as a state representative in Providence before becoming a two-term mayor, and then winning seven terms in the US House of Representatives.

As you probably know, Cicilline is retiring at the end of the month to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, where he’ll get a generous raise, travel less, and sit back and watch the 15 (and counting) Democrats who want to succeed him in Congress heap praise on him for the next several months.

It’s May 1, which means it is officially US Representative David Cicilline’s final month in Congress.

He still had $659,000 in his federal campaign account at the end of March, you know, just to keep his options open. That’s not uncommon. Former US Representative James Langevin, who didn’t seek reelection in 2022, still has $564,000 in his campaign account.

Cicilline is leaving Congress at a perilous moment for one of his signature issues: antitrust and the effort to rein in some of the big technology companies. Because Democrats are the minority party, Cicilline had to hand over the gavel of the House Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law to Representative Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican.

Massie’s first order of business was to change the subcommittee’s name to Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust, and the focus so far is largely on the use of executive orders by presidents and rules set by various federal agencies.

Cicilline and US Representative Ken Buck, a Colorado Republican, announced earlier this year that they were creating a Congressional Antitrust Caucus to keep the focus on the big tech companies, but it hasn’t quite caught fire. Buck was passed over to chair the antitrust committee in favor of Massie.

Holding the big tech companies accountable isn’t the sexiest issue for voters, so the Democrats vying to succeed Cicilline in the First District aren’t exactly clamoring to issue press releases about breaking up Meta. But the House will need a Democrat to step up and be vocal on the issue when Cicilline retires.

In any event, it’s unlikely Cicilline is going to endorse any of the candidates running for his seat. He’ll take over the foundation on June 1, a Thursday, without taking so much as a long weekend between jobs.

