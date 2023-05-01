Jamaica Plain teen charged with assault after woman pelted with groceries at MBTA station

He was released on personal recognizance but ordered to weekday home confinement outside school hours, from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m., as well as home confinement without conditions on Saturdays and Sundays, prosecutors said.

Saul Diaz, 18, was arraigned in the South Boston division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of unarmed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A Jamaica Plain teenager was ordered to conditional home confinement during his arraignment Monday following an incident last week at the Broadway MBTA station in which a young woman’s groceries were stolen and then thrown at her, prosecutors said.

He was also ordered to not loiter at the Broadway station, prosecutors said.

No attorney was listed for Diaz in court records. He is set to return to court on June 21.

A 16-year-old girl, whose name was not released because of her age, faces similar charges in connection with the incident, the statement said.

“This is inexcusable conduct that can undermine the public’s confidence in its ability to use public transportation safely and efficiently,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement. “Public transportation is crucial to the economic viability of our region, and when something like this happens — a passenger being set upon, unprovoked, and wounded in the process — it’s an assault not just on them, but on the entire system.”

MBTA police found the 21-year-old victim crying on a bench at the Broadway station shortly before 3:40 p.m. Thursday, prosecutors said.

She told police that she was on an outbound Red Line train when she saw a group of teenagers arguing with someone else, the statement said. A girl in the group allegedly “turned to the victim and said ‘What the [expletive] are you looking at?’” the statement said.

The girl got off at Broadway, where she and Diaz allegedly pulled a bag of groceries away from the victim and dumped it on the platform, then threw items from the bag at the victim, according to prosecutors.

“The victim told police she was hit in the nose with a pear,” the statement said. “Police noted that the victim’s nose was swollen and bleeding.” She was taken to Tufts Medical Center for medical care, according to the statement.

Diaz and the teenage girl were identified through descriptions provided by the victim and surveillance video and were arrested Friday, prosecutors said.

