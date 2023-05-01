Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Roxbury shooting

A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Roxbury on Monday night, police said.
Officers were called to 225 Dudley St. for a report of a person shot and found a man suffering a gunshot wound, according to Officer Michael Torigian, a Boston police spokesman.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening, Torigian said.
Boston police homicide detectives responded to the scene and were investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made, Torigian said.
