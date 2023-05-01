N.H. Attorney General to investigate death at secure psychiatric unit in Concord

The officers involved in use of force were placed on administrative leave on Saturday, according to a statement from the Department of Corrections.

Rothe was a resident at the facility when the altercation occurred at 12:55 p.m. on Saturday, according to a joint announcement from the Attorney General and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes. Rothe was unresponsive after the incident, and the officers attempted CPR. He was then brought to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General is investigating the death of Jason Rothe, 50, who died following a physical altercation with several correctional officers at the Secure Psychiatric Unit on the state prison campus in Concord on April 29.

Mike Garrity, a spokesperson for Attorney General John Formella said he could not provide more information on how much time elapsed between the altercation, the CPR attempt, and when Rothe was taken to the local hospital.

“We are still actively investigating,” Garrity said in an email to the Globe. “The only time we are able to provide at this point was included in our news release.”

He said the investigation is also looking at how many officers were involved in the incident. The Department of Justice does not currently have information about where Rothe is originally from, or his place of residence when he was taken into custody, according to Garrity.

An autopsy was conducted on Sunday, but the results were inconclusive regarding the manner and cause of Rothe’s death and “are pending further investigation,” according to the attorney general’s announcement.

A statement from the Department of Corrections on Monday said it is cooperating with the attorney general’s investigation.

A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections said it would not provide any additional information at this time when asked how many officers were involved in the incident and subsequently placed on leave.

“The Department of Corrections strives to provide adequate and appropriate care to all residents regardless of their history. Any death of a resident under the care and custody of the Department is a tragedy and the Department extends its sympathy to the family of Mr. Rothe,” a statement from the department said.

The Secure Psychiatric Unit is located on the New Hampshire State Prison campus, but it is a separate facility overseen by a medical director. It provides involuntary treatment to people who are deemed likely to harm either themselves or someone else if they remain in another mental health facility in the state. The facility is operated by the New Hampshire Department of Corrections.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.