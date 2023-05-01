Norwell 18-year-old arraigned in alleged drunk driving crash that killed another teen

An 18-year-old Norwell man was arraigned Monday on charges alleging he crashed his car in Marshfield while driving drunk last year, killing a teenage passenger, officials said.
James Croke, who was 16 at the time of the crash, pleaded not a youthful offender in Plymouth Juvenile Court on Monday to charges of motor vehicle homicide and manslaughter by motor vehicle, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement. He was previously indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on March 24.
Bail was set at $2,500, with the conditions that Croke remain drug- and alcohol-free, not drive a vehicle, remain in counseling, and live with his parents, prosecutors said. Croke is due back in court July 10.
It was unclear Monday whether Croke had hired an attorney.
Around 12:45 a.m. on March 20, 2022, Marshfield police responded to a report of a crash at 172 Forest Ave. and found three teenage boys trapped inside a vehicle that had crashed into a tree, the statement said.
Nicholas Wanderley, 17, of Norwell, was prounounced dead at the scene, the statement said. Croke and another 16-year-old boy were taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, and Croke was then re-routed to Boston Children’s Hospital, the statement said.
An investigation determined that Croke was driving south on Forest Street when he crossed the double yellow line and struck a tree, the statement said, and blood alcohol testing revealed that Croke was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
