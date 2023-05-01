Norwell 18-year-old arraigned in alleged drunk driving crash that killed another teen

An 18-year-old Norwell man was arraigned Monday on charges alleging he crashed his car in Marshfield while driving drunk last year, killing a teenage passenger, officials said.

James Croke, who was 16 at the time of the crash, pleaded not a youthful offender in Plymouth Juvenile Court on Monday to charges of motor vehicle homicide and manslaughter by motor vehicle, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement. He was previously indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on March 24.

Bail was set at $2,500, with the conditions that Croke remain drug- and alcohol-free, not drive a vehicle, remain in counseling, and live with his parents, prosecutors said. Croke is due back in court July 10.