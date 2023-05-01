Providence startup ‘Wingspans’ looks to reimagine career navigation for adult learners

Fast forward to 2019, Kuhn successfully defended her PhD and started working for her startup full time. Most recently, she rebranded to “ Wingspans ,” but kept the same mission of inspiring adult learners to reimagine their career paths.

PROVIDENCE — In 2014, Lindsay Kuhn was working on her engineering Ph.D. at Brown University when she founded “ Inventing Heron. ” It was a web-based platform that helps young people learn about careers through rich, personal stories and was inspired Studs Terkel , the radio journalist who captured the voice of America in the workplace in the 1970s.

Advertisement

Kuhn: The last few years have been a time of enormous growth. We rebuilt the platform from scratch, launching it in March 2021. This past year we added a story-driven personality assessment and resume builder, which took things up a notch. We currently have over 60,000 active users through relationships with two-year and four-year colleges, three employer partners, and support from the U.S. Department of Education.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

In fall 2022, we partnered with Polaris MEP [a nonprofit designed to help manufacturers grow] with the goal of increasing the visibility of opportunities in manufacturing. We are developing employer pages for three employers and facilitating the use of Wingspans at community-based organizations. We also recently partnered with MN-TEC, an organization funded by the National Science Foundation, to generate excitement about jobs in nanotechnology. Through this partnership, we will be working with community colleges and developing stories about people in nanotech.

Why do you believe that storytelling, when it comes to adult learning, is so powerful to help others rethink their careers?

I recently heard Ruth Simmons, the former president of Brown University, speak and the way she described her journey really encapsulated the power of Wingspans. She said “low expectations were the greatest hurdle of all” and attributed her success to teachers, who played a big role in modeling what was possible for her. That’s exactly what we’re doing, but at scale. We are providing students with access to hundreds of stories from people from all walks of life, modeling even more possibilities for them at the touch of their fingertips.

Advertisement

The US Department of Education chose Wingspan as a finalist for the $1 million FutureFinder Challenge. Can you explain what this challenge is?

The Future Finder Challenge is a $1 million challenge to reimagine career navigation for adult learners. We received $50,000 to support the development of our prototype tools. There are over 43 million adults who could benefit from adult education programs, so it’s a large market of learners in need of career navigation support. However, innovation in the adult education space has been historically stifled by a complex landscape, limited access to data, and difficulty accessing adult learners.

What will Wingspan be doing as a finalist?

We are now participating in a virtual accelerator, which is six months of intensive technical assistance to further develop our products. The accelerator culminates in a demo day in fall 2023 and accompanying proposal.

This challenge does support the Education Secretary’s “Raise the Bar: Lead the World” priority, which is designed to ensure that every student has a pathway to college. But this is coming at a time when many find college out of reach and are opting to go right into a career out of high school. Why do you feel as though it’s still important to show new pathways?

Advertisement

Career is so closely tied to life outcomes and a student or adult learner can’t go into a field they don’t even know exists — this is why it is critically important to show new pathways. Our goal is to help students and adult learners use it to find a pathway that leads to a good job by showing them people who look like them, excelling in their paths. This pathway could involve college but it doesn’t need to. What’s more important is they find a path that energizes them.

If Wingspan is selected as the winner this fall, you could win the grand prize of $500,000. What would you do with the earnings?

We would use the money to continue building in accessibility, grow our user base, and test our go-to-market strategy with employers. One of the things we need to do to make it more accessible, for example, is build an app version since not all community college students and adult learners have personal computers. The prize would make this possible.

What else is next for Wingspans?

We also need to make the platform more accessible by creating different literacy levels, making it multilingual, and building an app, among other developments. We’re also going to start engaging more employers, with an initial focus on employers in the healthcare, manufacturing, tech, and construction verticals.

Advertisement

What challenges do you face as you head into your 10th year?

Turnover in education is high, especially over the past few years, making it hard to build and maintain relationships. The person you talk to one year may not be there the next. There is also a lot of noise in the space, so it’s not easy to break through. Some days I send 2,000 cold emails a day to faculty and administration at community colleges, who receive dozens of email solicitations a week.

The Boston Globe’s weekly Ocean State Innovators column features a Q&A with Rhode Island innovators who are starting new businesses and nonprofits, conducting groundbreaking research, and reshaping the state’s economy. Send tips and suggestions to reporter Alexa Gagosz at alexa.gagosz@globe.com.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.