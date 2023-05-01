Boston to launch new tent removal effort at Mass. and Cass

The fliers were presented in the form of a letter, with the introduction “Dear Friends.”

Last week, the city distributed fliers to the several dozen people living in the troubled Mass. and Cass area — named for the part of the South End around the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard where drug dealing and use are prevalent.

With the arrival of spring weather, the Wu administration Monday is expected to launch an effort to remove tents installed by unhoused people in the Mass. and Cass neighborhood during the winter.

“We are writing to inform you that all tents and structures need to be removed from Atkinson Street by May 1, 2023,” the city wrote. “A tent or structure has been your temporary home, but it is important to ensure the safety and cleanliness of the area for everyone. Illegal and harmful activity that has occurred inside tents and structures is of deep concern to law enforcement and public health teams.”

A Wu spokesperson told the Globe last week that the city is resuming enforcement after “choosing not to remove tents during the winter months out of concern for the wellbeing of unsheltered individuals.” The spokesperson added that the enforcement will include an offer of “free shelter, substance abuse treatment, relocation, and storage options.”

Last January, the Wu administration began to enforce the policy when the city took down nearly 200 temporary structures in the neighborhood as long-term residents and business owners have repeatedly requested.

The move was criticized by civil rights advocates, and Boston police generally did not stop people from putting up tents again, leading to an increase of tents and fixtures covered by tarps, or even umbrellas on Atkinson Street.

Typically each weekday, a combination of city workers and employees of the Newmarket Business Improvement District has everyone pack up their tents, and they clean the streets and sidewalks. But then later in the day the structures are back, said Sue Sullivan, head of the business improvement district.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





