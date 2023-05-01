Three more vehicles reported stolen in Wellesley after keys were left inside

Wellesley police received reports Monday morning of a stolen 2021 BMW X5 on Rockridge Road, a 2013 Lexus taken on Alba Road, and a 2015 BMW 535i missing from Great Plain Avenue, Deputy Chief Scott Whittemore said in an e-mail Monday. The 2021 BMW was later found on Rindge Avenue in Cambridge and was processed by detectives for evidence, he said.

Three luxury vehicles were reported stolen after they were left unlocked with the keys inside in Wellesley overnight, police said Monday, marking the latest in a string of auto thefts that have led authorities to urge residents to lock their cars.

Advertisement

Police also located two vehicles in Wellesley on Monday that were stolen out of Cambridge and Weston, Whittemore said. A 2019 Mazda CX-9 stolen in Weston overnight was left on a sidewalk on Great Plain Avenue, near where the 2015 BMW was stolen, he said.

The other vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, was stolen Sunday morning from Banks Street in Cambridge, according to a Cambridge police spokesman. It was found parked in a Wellesley apartment complex in the 300 block of Washington Street on Monday, Whittemore said.

Like the others, both vehicles were unlocked with the keys left inside prior to the thefts, he said.

The thefts in Wellesley appear to target vehicles parked overnight in residential driveways, police said.

“Our investigation has determined that suspects are usually dropped off in a neighborhood during the late night/early morning hours, and walk from driveway to driveway checking car doors,” Whittemore said Saturday. “Those cars that are unlocked are rummaged through for any valuables, and if the keys are inside, the vehicle is usually taken.”

Police have recovered stolen vehicles in Wellesley, Brockton, Cambridge, Framingham, and Somerville, police said. No arrests have been made.

On April 24, a Toyota SUV and a Nissan SUV were stolen from the same driveway on a street off Route 9 in the Wellesley Hills neighborhood just after midnight, Whittemore said. Officers later spotted the vehicles in another part of town, and the drivers took off, he said.

Advertisement

Police gave chase, and the Toyota crashed into a fire hydrant a short distance away. The driver fled on foot into a wooded area near the Weston town line. Wellesley and Weston police, along with a K9 unit from Natick, searched the woods for several hours but were unable to find the suspect, Whittemore said.

The driver of the Nissan managed to stay on the road and fled police at high speed until the chase was called off by officers in Newton, he said. The Nissan was later recovered in Cambridge.

A Land Rover stolen from a driveway in Wellesley Square on Wednesday night or Thursday morning was later recovered in Framingham, Whittemore said. Two vehicles stolen in a neighborhood near Babson College the previous week were found in Cambridge and Somerville.

Whittemore has said the thefts do not appear to focus on any particular type of vehicle or any specific neighborhood. The only thing tying them together is the ease of access, he said.

“This is an entirely preventable crime, and we’ve asked our residents via our website, Facebook, and Twitter to lock their car doors and remove the keys,” he said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.