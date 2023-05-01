A tight margin and ‘extreme risk’ in N.H. House of Representatives

There are now 200 Republicans and 196 Democrats seated in the House. Neither side can afford many absences or defections when it comes time to vote on partisan bills. And both sides are sure to spend time and resources on special elections in the months ahead.

The partisan balance in the New Hampshire House has been incredibly tight since the election, and last week’s resignation — the chamber’s third so far this term — underscored again just how variable the margin can be in a 400-seat chamber filled with volunteers.

There’s also a lingering dispute over remote access. David Cote, a Democrat from Nashua, was reelected but still hasn’t been sworn in. That, he said, is because leaders in the GOP-controlled House haven’t granted his request to be sworn in remotely. So his seat remains unoccupied, and he can’t vote on bills.

Cote said widespread vaccination for and exposure to COVID-19 have enabled most people to resume their daily lives in pre-pandemic fashion. But the virus still poses an “extraordinarily high” risk of serious illness and death for certain categories of people, such as those who are elderly, have a weakened immune system, or suffer from heart disease, he said.

“I am in several of the categories of extreme risk,” Cote told the Globe.

Cote has cerebral palsy. He wears leg braces and uses crutches to walk. He suffered a heart attack five years ago. He’s said he doesn’t drive and he stays home as much as possible because of the coronavirus.

“There is no reason whatsoever that the Speaker cannot make even the slightest accommodations to allow me to fulfill my duties as a legislator other than his desire to gain partisan advantage,” he said.

In early 2021, Cote and fellow Democrats — including two House members who have since died of cancer — sued under the Americans with Disabilities Act to force the House to allow remote participation. A federal judge denied their request for a preliminary injunction. An appellate court affirmed that decision. And the US Supreme Court declined to weigh in. The matter is back before a US District Court judge, who is mulling a motion to dismiss.

The House Majority Office didn’t respond to an email seeking comment. But court filings outline the argument Speaker Sherman Packard and the other defendants have made. They contend that they are entitled to absolute legislative immunity and that the House rules were adopted as part of the normal legislative process involving both parties. After all, some Democrats voted with Republicans in January to reject proxy voting and virtual committee meetings for the current term, they noted.

Even if Cote were to resign, the winner of a special election wouldn’t be seated until after the current session ends this summer. So it seems all eyes are on the judge who will decide whether the ADA claims can continue.

Special elections

Three members have resigned from the New Hampshire House so far this term. Here’s the lineup of special elections that’s taking shape as a result:

Stacie-Marie Laughton, a Democrat from Nashua, who was jailed on a stalking charge late last year, resigned before she was seated. Nashua’s Ward 4 will hold a special election on May 16 . Voters will choose between Democrat Marc Plamondon and Republican David Narkunas.

Joshua Adjutant, a Democrat from Enfield, resigned a month ago after he sustained a head injury at work. Enfield has requested to hold a special election on Oct. 3 , as the Valley News reported.

Benjamin Bartlett, a Republican from Nottingham, resigned last week, citing his health. Subsequent reporting from the Globe revealed that authorities are looking into an allegation that Bartlett, a federal government employee, held partisan political office in violation of federal law. A special election will be held on a date to-be-determined if requested by either Nottingham or Northwood.

The Big Picture

Former US ambassador to the United Nations and Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, left, takes a picture with a supporter following a town hall event at an American Legion center in Laconia, N.H., on April 28, 2023. MICHAEL MATHES/AFP via Getty Images

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com.