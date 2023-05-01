Trump to appear in New Hampshire town hall, CNN says

Former President Donald Trump will participate in a town hall forum next week in New Hampshire, CNN said Monday.

The event will be held May 10 at Saint Anselm College in Manchester. Trump will take questions from New Hampshire Republicans and voters who plan to participate in the 2024 presidential primary, the network said.

“CNN This Morning” anchor Kaitlan Collins will moderate. The town hall will air at 9 p.m. on May 10 and stream live for paying TV subscribers, CNN said.