Trump to appear in New Hampshire town hall, CNN says

Former President Donald Trump will participate in a town hall forum next week in New Hampshire, CNN said Monday.
The event will be held May 10 at Saint Anselm College in Manchester. Trump will take questions from New Hampshire Republicans and voters who plan to participate in the 2024 presidential primary, the network said.
“CNN This Morning” anchor Kaitlan Collins will moderate. The town hall will air at 9 p.m. on May 10 and stream live for paying TV subscribers, CNN said.
While president, Trump made CNN one of his favorite targets for criticism. Scheduling the event for CNN indicates that he’s trying to reach beyond Republican voters; he’s done interviews on Fox News over the past several weeks.
Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung declined to comment on the announcement.
Saint Anselm College President Joseph A. Favazza said the event will continue the institution’s long history of hosting presidential candidates, with many events hosted by the college’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics.
“We believe that honest and informed interchange of ideas and perspectives is the bedrock of an informed electorate, which is why we have enthusiastically and impartially hosted political events since the 1950s,” Favazza said. “Democracy depends on an educated citizenry.”
A staff writer for the Globe contributed to this report.