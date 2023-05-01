UMass Lowell English professor awarded 2023 Jackson Poetry Prize

The Jackson Poetry Prize, run by the nonprofit organization Poets & Writers and established in 2006 with a gift from the Liana Foundation to recognize exceptional talent among writers who have published at least two books, doesn’t accept applications. Instead, candidates are nominated by a panel of their peers who remain anonymous.

Sandra Lim was on the road in Grinnell, Iowa, for a poetry reading in mid-April when she received news that left her “gobsmacked”: The poet and English professor at the University of Massachusetts Lowell had been selected as the winner of a prestigious poetry award and would receive an $85,000 prize for her work.

Because of the process, Lim had no idea she was even being considered for this year’s prize until she was notified she had won.

It “really wasn’t on my radar,” she said in a phone interview, adding she was “totally in the dark until the notification” from the judges.

A statement from the judges announcing Lim as the 2023 recipient of the Jackson poetry prize praised Lim’s poems “that ultimately defy easy category, refuse expectation, and have quietly challenged and reinvigorated the possibilities for what a poem can do, and how.”

“Wielding a striking combination of cool detachment and sly humor, Lim constantly points to the mundane aspects of the world and to how we nevertheless cling to them, always expecting something more,” the citation read. “Lim confronts the larger, defining abstractions of our lives.”

Unlike Lim, her colleagues were less surprised by her win.

Sue Kim, associate dean of undergraduate studies in UMass Lowell’s College of Fine Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, who has worked closely with Lim since joining the university in 2011, commended Lim’s bold creative vision and fearlessness as a member of an “elite poetry community.”

“Her poetry is both concrete and human, but also really intellectually challenging,” Kim said. “I’m not surprised at all because she’s highly respected by her peers.”

Following her anonymous nomination, Lim was selected by three poets, all previous recipients of the Jackson Poetry Prize and renowned in the field: Joy Harjo, Carl Phillips, and John Yau.

“Just to know that they read my work, truly, that’s kind of the biggest deal,” Lim said.

Born in Seoul, Lim is the 17th winner of the annual award. She began consuming more poetry while completing her undergrad at Stanford University and started writing it “in earnest.”

Throughout her career, Lim has written three books of poetry and received honors, including a Guggenheim Fellowship, an America Academy of Arts and Letters Literature Award, and the Levis Reading Prize for The Wilderness. Her most recent book, “The Curious Thing,” was recognized on Mass Book Awards’ 2022 poetry “must-read” list. She joined UMass Lowell in 2010.

“I am motivated to write poetry by what I read — not just poetry, but I love to read fiction and nonfiction as well — and also by everything around me: nature, human nature, all the large and small things that make up one’s own inimitable life,” Lim wrote in an e-mail interview as she recovered from recent dental surgery.

When she’s not writing, Lim is transferring her knowledge to young, aspiring poets as a teacher, challenging her students to explore new ideas, in hopes that “we can keep each other from becoming complacent in our work and life,” Lim wrote.

Kim said, “She teaches students how to push themselves creatively, but then also to expand their conceptions of what poetry can be.”

“She is boundless, and ... it’s just a wonderful example for our students,” Kim said.

Luis Falcón, dean of the College of Fine Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences at UMass Lowell, called Lim a “phenomenal writer,” adding that the award is “terrific” for the college, a testament to the strength of the award-winning English department faculty.

“That she received another award is not a surprise to me,” Falcón said. “This is another feather in the cap for the English department in our college about the talent of their faculty and the fact that they work so well with our students to help the development of very strong writers who do well in their careers.”

While, at the moment, Lim is unaware of any restrictions the $85,000 monetary award carries, she plans to put it toward the creation of more poetry.

“I like thinking of the money as something that helps create space for the imagination — for delicious moments of license and immunity,” Lim wrote to the Globe. “I know that whatever it is I do with it, it will somehow serve the next poem, or poems.”

Below is a reprint of a poem from Lim’s most recent book, “The Curious Thing,” an example of a style that the Jackson Poetry Prize judges described as a “poetry of interrogation, whose fierceness lies, paradoxically, in its quiet steadiness and precision.”

The Future

By Sandra Lim

Who or what

can beseech you now?





There are no origins

or general principles.





There is only this hole in the earth.





Can you still be afraid

then, for what you don’t have,





and what you’ll never have?





That despair is like an explosion

of understanding.





It can make you quite careless.





But the pain of not knowing

how to write—





Ah, says Fate, you have a treat coming.

And it was always so.





Reprinted from “The Curious Thing: Poems by Sandra Lim.” Copyright © 2021 by Sandra Lim. Used with permission of the publisher, W. W. Norton & Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

Sonel Cutler can be reached at sonel.cutler@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cutler_sonel.