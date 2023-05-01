Woman struck by falling support brace at Harvard MBTA station

The woman, believed to be in her early 30s, was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the fire department.

The woman was standing on a subway platform near a column shortly after 4:30 p.m. when a supporting brace struck her as a utility box attached to the column slid down to the bottom, according to MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo and the Cambridge Fire Department.

A woman was injured after she was struck by a falling piece of equipment at the Harvard MBTA station in Cambridge on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The area surrounding the column has been blocked off while MBTA officials work “to determine what caused the equipment to detach from its mounting,” Pesaturo said in an e-mail.

Advertisement

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng, who took over as head of the agency less than a month ago, went to Harvard station Monday evening to examine the area where the incident occurred.

“We will take all necessary measures to protect our riders and employees and secure our infrastructure for safer service,” Pesaturo said.

Red Line train service was not affected, he said.

The incident comes two months after a ceiling panel weighing more than 20 pounds suddenly dropped to the ground at the Harvard station, narrowly missing an MBTA patron on the platform. About 100 ceiling panels were removed by the following week, and MBTA crews inspected ceilings at several other stations on the Red Line corridor.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.