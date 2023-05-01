From Biden embracing ‘Dark Brandon’ to digs at Fox News: The best jokes from the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner

On a night filled with pointed jokes, Biden and “The Daily Show’s” Roy Wood Jr., the evening’s featured comedian, struck a serious note by underscoring the vital role of a free press in a democratic society.

The White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner returned over the weekend, drawing its usual crowd of celebrities, members of the media , and politicians, including Governor Maura Healey and Representative Ayanna Pressley.

President Biden donning his black aviators and fully embracing the “Dark Brandon” persona. Zingers at recently ousted cable news hosts Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon. Solemn nods to the risks of journalism and the importance of reporting the truth.

“The free press is a pillar — maybe the pillar — of a free society, not the enemy,” Biden said.

“Let us commit that we’ll be a nation that will embrace light over darkness, truth over lies, and finally, finally, finally restore the soul of the nation,” he added.

Here’s a look at some of the best jokes from Saturday’s event.

Biden takes aim at Don Lemon, recently ousted from CNN

Biden, the oldest sitting president at 80 years old who recently announced his bid for reelection, poked fun at his age and in the process took a swipe at Lemon and media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

“You might think I don’t like Rupert Murdoch. That’s simply not true. How could I dislike the guy who makes me look like Harry Styles?” he asked the crowd.

He then turned to Lemon, who in February was accused of making sexist remarks directed at Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

“You call me old? I call it being seasoned. You say I’m ancient? I say I’m wise. You say I’m over the hill? Don Lemon would say that’s a man in his prime,” Biden said.

Biden pokes fun at Ron DeSantis and his battle with Disney

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to launch a bid for the Republican presidential nomination, has been locked in a feud with the Walt Disney Company, which recently sued him for allegedly violating its constitutional rights.

Biden seized on that running battle during the dinner.

“I had a lot of Ron DeSantis jokes ready,” he said. “But Mickey Mouse beat the hell out of me and got there first.”

The quips didn’t stop there.

“Now, look — can’t be too rough on the guy. After his reelection as governor, he was asked if he had a mandate. He said, ‘Hell no, I’m straight. I’m straight.’ I’ll give you time to think that one through,” Biden said.

“You got it?” he added with a grin.

Biden doesn’t hold back about Marjorie Taylor Greene

Knowing he would likely be one of the main targets of the jokes made during the gala, Biden began by saying that “it’s wonderful to be back here again, proving I haven’t learned a damn thing” and that he wanted “everybody to have fun.”

“But please be safe,” he added.

He then brought Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right Republican known for stirring controversy, into the mix.

“If you find yourself disoriented or confused, it’s either you’re drunk or Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Biden said.

Biden roasts Fox News, embroiled in controversy

Fox News has had a number of scandals in recent months, from the network’s $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems to the ouster of political pundit and former host Tucker Carlson.

With the conservative network known for peddling disinformation and being critical of Democrats — Biden in particular — the president took the opportunity to fire back.

“Look, it’s great the cable news networks are here tonight. MSNBC owned by NBC Universal. Fox News owned by Dominion Voting Systems,” he said. “Last year, your favorite Fox News reporters were able to attend because they were fully vaccinated and boosted.”

But this year, Biden continued as the crowd erupted in laughter, “with that $787 million settlement, they’re here because they couldn’t say no to a free meal.”

“And hell, I’d call Fox honest, fair, and truthful, but then I could be sued for defamation. It ain’t nothing compared to what they do to me,” he said.

Biden said he hopes Fox News finds his jokes funny and laughs “as hard as CNN did when they read the settlement.”

“But then again, CNN was like, ‘Wow, they actually have $787 million?’” Biden quipped.

Biden fully embraces Dark Brandon

To the delight of many online, Biden fully embraced the persona “Dark Brandon” — his mock-sinister alter ego — during the dinner.

Wrapping up his speech, Biden said he was going to turn the mic over to Wood.

“I’m going to be fine with your jokes, but I’m not sure about Dark Brandon,” Biden said as he put on his sunglasses with a serious look. “All yours, pal.”

Wood rips into Carlson over his recent ouster

Carlson was unceremoniously ousted from his primetime perch at Fox News last week, and Wood pulled no punches about his abrupt exit.

“The untouchable Tucker Carlson is out of the job. Some people celebrate it. But to Tucker’s staff, I want you to know that I know what you’re feeling,” Wood said. “I work at ‘The Daily Show’ so I, too, have been blindsided by the sudden departure of the host of a fake news program.”

Wood continued that Carlson “got caught up like that dude from ‘Vanderpump Rules,’” referencing a recent scandal on the reality show. “I don’t know what ‘Vanderpump Rules’ is about. I just watched it a couple times, but my friends tell me it’s like ‘BMF’ for white people.”

He then took aim at Carlson for voicing grievances on-air.

“We got to get Tucker back on the air, Mr. President, because right now there’s millions of Americans that don’t even know why they hate you,” Wood said as the camera focused on Biden, who had a surprised look on his face.

Wood takes fire at Clarence Thomas over recent allegations

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has come under scrutiny following a ProPublica report that he failed to report real estate deals made with billionaire Harlan Crow.

Wood highlighted Thomas’s unpopularity.

“You are trying to erase Black people and a lot of Black people wouldn’t mind some of that erasure as long as that Black person is Clarence Thomas,” he said. “We can all see Clarence Thomas, but he belongs to billionaire Harlan Crow. And that’s what an NFT is.”

Wood takes a crack at Biden’s age

Although Biden beat Wood to the punchline, Wood didn’t miss out on making fun of Biden’s age.

Referring to the riots that have swept through France following the retirement age being raised, Wood said, “meanwhile in America, we have an 80-year-old man begging us for four more years of work.”

“Let me finish the job. That’s not a campaign slogan — that’s a plea,” he said.

Donald Trump and his series of scandals weren’t spared

Calling Trump “the king of scandals,” Wood launched into a brief recap of all the controversies Trump has been embroiled in since taking and leaving office.

“Can we just all be honest and just say that the Trump arrest didn’t hit like we thought it was gonna hit? We’re so desensitized to scandals now that Trump arrest didn’t do what I thought it was gonna do. The Trump arrest was like a pot brownie you ate four hours ago,” he said.

“Hmm, do I feel justice? This don’t feel like justice,” Wood added.

At this point, there are too many scandals involving Trump to keep up, Wood quipped.

“Keeping up with Trump scandals is like watching Star Wars movies. You got to watch the third one to understand the first one. Then you can’t miss the second one because it’s got Easter eggs for the fifth one,” he said. “Donald Trump is the only politician whose scandals got spinoffs on Disney Plus.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.