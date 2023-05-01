fb-pixel Skip to main content

Maryland Democratic Senator Ben Cardin won’t seek reelection in 2024

By The Associated Press The Associated Press,Updated May 1, 2023, 19 minutes ago
Senator Ben Cardin.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland is expected to announce his retirement Monday after serving three terms, opening a rare vacancy in the Senate ahead of the 2024 election, according to his spokesperson.

The 79-year-old plans to release a statement saying he will not seek reelection. His retirement is likely to create a highly competitive Democratic primary to replace him as the party faces a tough electoral map to maintain its slim majority next year.

Cardin has served in the Senate since 2006, when he won a seat to replace retiring Democrat Paul Sarbanes. Before that, he was a congressman who represented a large part of Baltimore and several nearby suburbs, winning his first U.S. House race in 1986.

This story will be updated.

