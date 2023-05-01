Maryland Democratic Senator Ben Cardin won’t seek reelection in 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland is expected to announce his retirement Monday after serving three terms, opening a rare vacancy in the Senate ahead of the 2024 election, according to his spokesperson.

The 79-year-old plans to release a statement saying he will not seek reelection. His retirement is likely to create a highly competitive Democratic primary to replace him as the party faces a tough electoral map to maintain its slim majority next year.